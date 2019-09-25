ICON police sheriff.jpg
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say a 48-year-old man has died in a logging accident.

Police were called to the site near Whitesburg on Tuesday with emergency medical workers and found Jimmy Branson unresponsive.

Police said in a news release that Letcher County Deputy Coroner Derek Meade pronounced Branson, of Whitesburg, dead at the scene.

The release said it was initially determined that Branson was hit by a limb that fell when a tree was cut down nearby. An autopsy was planned at the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort.

