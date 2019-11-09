FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials have removed drought declarations for all 120 counties in the state.

A Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet news release says recent rains have eliminated precipitation deficits and improved stream flows and soil moisture levels.

Statewide drought declarations were issued Oct. 3, but officials say precipitation since then has helped ease the moderate to severe drought conditions.

State climatologist Stuart Foster says this October finished as the third-wettest on record.

