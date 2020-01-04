CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Three people have been killed and another person seriously injured in separate accidents in southern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Saturday.
The first accident occurred in Ross County. A car driven by Joshua Eggers, 18, of Jackson, crossed the median of U.S. 35 late Friday and was struck by a car driven by Penny Schreck, 45, of Oak Hill, the Highway Patrol said.
Eggers died at the scene. Schreck died at a hospital.
Early Saturday, the patrol said, Zachary Howard, 18, of Piketon, failed to negotiate a curve on Ohio Route 220 in Pike County and struck a guardrail. He died at the scene. A passenger, Andrew Mayton, 20, of Waverly, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.