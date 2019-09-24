HUNTINGTON — A local girl scout troop has collected and donated at least three car loads full of items to Huntington East Middle School’s food pantry.
At the school, more than 100 students experience some type of food insecurities, which is approximately 15% of the student body, according to school officials.
Girl Scout Troop 10211, made up of kindergartners through fifth-graders, collected needed food items last week and donated them to the school’s food pantry Monday. Items included pasta, canned food, soups, ramen noodles, canned meats, peanut butter and protein bars, among other things.
Each Friday, the school sends students home with two breakfast items, two lunches, three dinners, a fruit, vegetable and snack to get them through the weekend. This is necessary because some students only have access to quality meals while they are at school, said Troop leader Amie Aya-ay.
Aya-ay said she got the idea for a community service project after doing something similar in her Stamford Park neighborhood in the past. The girls put letters requesting donations in their neighbor’s mailboxes. They then went around Sunday and collected those donations.
“I have a two-car garage and about half of that section is full of food,” Aya-ay said.
The girls dropped the food off and stocked the school’s food pantry. Anyone interested in donating non-perishable food items and easy-to-make meals to Huntington East Middle School may contact Heather James by calling 304-528-9508.