IRONTON — An Ironton man was indicted Monday by a special Lawrence County grand jury on charges of murder and tampering with evidence, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
James F. Wilson, 31, of the 600 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, was arrested on the charges following his testimony before the grand jury. He was among seven people to testify during the one-day grand jury.
Wilson is charged with stabbing Harold D. Taylor to death during an altercation at the corner of South 9th and Spruce streets in Ironton last month, Anderson said.
If convicted, Wilson faces a maximum three years in prison on the tampering charge and from 15 years to life on the murder charge, Anderson said.
While Wilson was armed with a knife, Taylor had a machete and a baseball bat, according to testimony in the case. Wilson is Taylor’s stepson, Anderson said.
The fight started after Taylor, who was driving a vehicle down Spruce Street, met up with Wilson, who was on a bicycle, according to Anderson. Wilson stopped his vehicle and an argument ensued, according to authorities.
“In Ohio, you have a duty to retreat from danger, if possible, unless you are in your home or in your vehicle,” Anderson said.
The case was investigated by Ironton police and presented Monday to a special grand jury, Anderson said.
Wilson was escorted to the Lawrence County Jail following the return of the indictment.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.