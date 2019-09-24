HUNTINGTON – A suspect is dead after police responded to reports of a hostage situation in Huntington early Tuesday, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said officers responded to a hostage situation about 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 9th Avenue. The suspect fired a weapon at officers, who fired back.
“The only person who was injured was the hostage taker, and as I said he has died from his wounds,” he said.
The suspect’s body laid in front of the Speedway gas station in the 800 block of 9th Avenue with a sheet over it as police investigated the scene. Dial confirmed the hostage situation did not occur inside the gas station, but did not disclose other details Tuesday morning.
Officers spent Tuesday morning investigating the shooting scene. About a block radius – from 8th to 10th streets on 9th Avenue and 8th to 10th avenues on 8th Street – was blocked off as police searched for evidence and information about how the situation began.
Dial said there are no other suspects.
“The incident is complete and we are now in the investigation,” he said.
More information is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.