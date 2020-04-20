HUNTINGTON – A Huntington man was stabbed twice in the back just after midnight Monday in Huntington, according to police.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says the incident occurred near the intersection of Oney Avenue and Davis Street after a possible robbery attempt of the 31-year-old victim.
Cornwell said the victim was transported to the hospital with wounds that are not life-threatening.
A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, Cornwell added, and declined further comment citing the ongoing investigation.