WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday morning announced his decision to stay in the U.S. Senate.
The Democrat had said he would decide right after Labor Day whether to stick with being in the Senate, where he was just re-elected for a six-year term, or make a run for West Virginia governor in 2020.
“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am most proud of two things — my family and the State of West Virginia," Manchin said in a news release. "Our state is patriotic, strong, and independent, which are characteristics I have always promoted during my time in public service.
“Those who know me know how much I loved being the governor of West Virginia. I worked the daylights out of that job. I couldn’t wait to wake up in the Governor’s Mansion in the morning, and I didn’t want to go to bed at night, because there was always more that I could do for our state. And that is what it takes to be an effective Governor: relentless effort. Working together, all of us changed the culture of this state from CAN’T DO to DONE!"
Manchin said serving as governor was the greatest honor of his life.
In 2010, following the death of U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, Manchin entered the Senate, winning elections in 2010, 2012, and 2018.
"I have always said that 'public service is not self-service,'” Manchin said. "So, when considering whether to run for Governor, I couldn’t focus just on which job I enjoyed the most, but on where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State.
“Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. Senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century."