HUNTINGTON — A man accused of leading Cabell County law enforcement on a nearly weeklong manhunt in June 2018 after shooting two people and nearly shooting several more has been re-indicted by a Cabell County grand jury.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 30, was the suspect in a nearly weeklong manhunt from June 20-26, 2018, after he allegedly appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, along Williamsburg Drive in Barboursville and started firing several rounds into her home, injuring three people.
Bartram was first indicted in November 2018 on one count of burglary, three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.
The attempted murder charges were for the three alleged victims inside the home. Two of the wanton endangerment charges surrounded two victims inside the home, and the third was for the two officers allegedly shot at in the days following the original incident.
Bartram had been scheduled to go to trial Aug. 6, but instead a grand jury returned in August a superseding indictment against him.
The new indictment added several wanton endangerment charges in connection with the two shooting incidents.
Criminal complaints filed against Bartram state he fired three shots from the front of the Williamsburg Drive home June 20, 2018, into the window of the bedroom where Casey Emerick, 24, the brother of Bartram's ex-girlfriend, was sleeping. Emerick was struck several times in the stomach.
When she heard the gunshots, Vicky Emerick, 58, the mother of Bartram's ex-girlfriend, left her bedroom and entered the living room, where Bartram had broken the window and fired into the home, hitting Vicky Emerick in the shoulder.
A 7-year-old child was injured as he was sleeping in the living room when he was struck in the chest by shrapnel. Six other people were inside the home at the time, but were uninjured.
The first confirmed sighting of Bartram was June 25, 2018, when someone reported a man living in a tent behind the Pea Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in the 5600 block of U.S. 60 in Huntington, between Pinecrest Drive and Davis Creek Road. A shootout occurred between him and police before he eluded capture.
Bartram allegedly fired a semi-automatic pistol toward Barboursville Police Officer Bobby Minnix and Cabell County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Cremeans at that time in the 5500 block of West Pea Ridge Road in Huntington before fleeing into a wooded area west of the location.
The next day, police overtook the Barboursville Soccer Complex, where they brought helicopters, K-9 units, boats, armed cars, drones and more to aid in the search.