HUNTINGTON — Two men have been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on separate charges of abduction.
Vernon D. Helmick, 42, was indicted on one charge of abduction of a person.
Helmick and a woman were arrested in August. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the couple kidnapped a Huntington man in the alley of the 900 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington on Aug. 17.
The victim said he was struck in the head several times before being threatened with death. He was then led by the couple to a church in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue and was allegedly held captive until morning.
The victim told police that his boyfriend, who was in Atlanta, Georgia, is wealthy and the couple wanted $5,000 for the victim’s safe release.
The couple continuously beat the victim throughout the night and threatened to cut him up and throw him into the river if their demands were not met, according to the complaint.
The victim and the suspects took a cab Aug. 18 to a pharmacy in the 1100 block of 16th Street in an attempt to get money from Western Union. Helmick apparently went inside with the victim.
While inside the store, the victim and Helmick were informed the store would only do a wire transfer of $300 or less, so they came back to the cab and traveled to a grocery store on 1st Street. The victim told police he was able to get Helmick to agree to two transactions in the amount of $2,500 each.
According to police, the victim was able to escape after the cab driver called 911.
Helmick is housed in the Western Regional Jail with no bond. His counterpart has not been indicted.
Paul Frederick Murray, 32, of South Orange, New Jersey, was indicted in a separate case of abduction.
Murray was arrested in August after a woman called police stating she had been held against her will by Murray for two weeks.
The victim, who managed to contact Huntington police after escaping to a family member’s home, told detectives she met Murray at a gathering at a friend’s house. After leaving the party, he escorted her to an abandoned house in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue and would not let her leave, threatening to slit her throat with a black-and-yellow razor blade, complaints state.
The two did leave the residence together occasionally, the victim said, but she added that Murray kept a close watch to prevent her escape. The victim said that on several occasions, Murray physically held her down, and that she believed his threats to kill her.
After the victim escaped, Murray allegedly followed her to the family member’s house but was met by Huntington police shortly after. A razor blade was found in his pocket during a pat-down search, complaints state.
Murray is being housed in the Western Regional Jail with no bond.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.