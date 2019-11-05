Kentucky Election
In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, State Auditor Mike Harmon speaks at the 137th annual Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County, Ky. Harmon was reelected as Kentucky auditor Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Kat Russell/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

 Kat Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Mike Harmon has been reelected as Kentucky auditor.

Harmon defeated Democrat Sheri Donahue, a cybersecurity expert who audited weapons projects for the U.S. Navy.

Harmon, a former state representative, said his job since getting elected in 2015 has been to "follow the data" wherever it leads. The auditor is in charge of overseeing audits of state agencies and county governments.

Harmon's office performed an audit of two of the state's largest public pension systems and released the results in August. The audit reported the pension systems had not been properly disclosing information about how they invest money and pay investment managers.

Harmon was a state legislator from central Kentucky before he was elected auditor.

