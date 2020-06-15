The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. JAMES DALE ADKINS, 72 of Fort Gay, husband of Carol Cox Adkins, died June 13 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. He was a dentist in Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday.
HOMER KYLE CHINN, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 14 at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM LOWELL COOPER, 65, of Huntington, died June 14. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
TRACY LEE ELLIS, 58, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ellis, died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATRINA ELIZABETH ETHRIDGE, 77, of Arlington, Va., died May 20 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN LOVENIA EVANS, 79, of Lesage died June 14 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 17, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Cyrus Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS ARDEN GASPERS, 68 of Ironton, husband of Debra Gaspers, died June 13 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16 at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES LUCILLE PEARSON LUCKEYDOO, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died June 13. Graveside services 1 p.m. June 15, at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting the family with arrangements.
GLADYS IRENE MARTIN, 90, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Okey Martin, died June 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA SUE MCCOY, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, died June 13 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN SPARKMAN NOEL, 53, of Huntington died June 10 at Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a waitress. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
THEA JAY SHORT, 50, of Huntington, husband of Kristi Short, died June 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM MICKEY WAKEGIJIG, 83, of Summersville, W.Va., died June 7 in Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hinton, W.Va. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a private family service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY DAWN WALKER, 45, of Huntington died June 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEWEY RAYMOND WATTS of Huntington, husband of Marilyn Morgan Watts, died June 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was a retired maintenance worker at the Muskogee, Okla., Veterans Medical Center. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. June 17, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
ROSEMARY E. WHITT, 74, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Roy Shapiro and Debbie Spell, died June 12. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHEILA ELAINE WILLIAMS, 74 of Huntington, widow of Jack Williams, died June 13 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.