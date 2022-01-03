The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARGARET L. BAILEY, 92, formerly of Lesage, sister of Mary Emma Waugh, died Dec. 31 in Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Swan Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are directed by Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Arbors at Gallipolis, 170 Pinecrest Dr., Gallipolis, OH 45631 or your favorite charity. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
PATSY LOU BLACK, 87, of Logan, W.Va., mother of Charlene Litteral of Barboursville, died Dec. 31 at home. She was a bank teller. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 5 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CATHY RENEE CRABTREE, 59, of Huntington died Dec. 30. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
KATHEY LOUISE GILLENWATER, 66, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Jan. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Mount Olive Independent Baptist Church Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MERLE LEE GOODPASTER, 77, of Milton died Jan. 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES MADISON GORE, 64, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Kathy Euton Gore, died Dec. 31 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ohio Department of Transportation as a highway supervisor. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 8, PO Box 4455, Ironton 45638.
PHYLLIS JEAN GREEN, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 1 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome@outlook.com.
MAZIE HARLOW, 75, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Andrew J. Harlow, died Jan. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT EDWARD HASSEN, 63 of Barboursville died Dec. 22 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Military honors will be conducted 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HARRY LESTER HOLLAND, 75, of Wayne, husband of Donna Kaye Jackson Holland, died Dec. 28 at home. Private services will be held for the family. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the Holland family with arrangements.
GLORIA FAYE HOUCK, 75, of Huntington, wife of Gary T. Houck, died Dec. 25 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRUCE L. JOHNSON, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 1 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
NOAH KIMBLER, 86, of Huntington, died Dec. 31 in Huntington Health Rehabilitation Center. He retired from ACF Industries. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Abbey of Serenity at Docks Creek Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
MATTHEW CURTIS LILLY, 34, of Winfield, W.Va., husband of Kellie Ann Lewis Lilly, died Dec. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Logan’s Smart 529 educational account at Morgan Stanley, 500 Lee St. E., Suite 300 Charleston, WV 25301 Attn: Deltha Shamblen. Payable to Morgan Stanley – For Benefit of Logan Rhys Lilly. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
JANE HEINZ LIPSCOMB, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 31 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International for Bibles. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERTA RUTH McKENZIE, 82, of Ashland, wife of Donald McKenzie, died Dec. 31 at home. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GORDON EARL PETRY SR., 82 of Huntington, husband of Carol Lusher Petry, died Jan. 2. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHARLES HARVEY RUNYON, 81, of Ironton, died Jan. 2 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
MARY CARR SMITH, 93 of Ashland, widow of Robert M. Smith, died Jan. 1 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JOYCE ANN STOWERS, 64, of Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Jerry Wayne Stowers, died Jan. 2. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM F. THOMAS III, 49 of Fraziers Bottom, W.VA., husband of Dina Carper Thomas died DEC. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a laborer in construction. AT his request there are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOU ANN VICKERS, 60, of Ona, mother of Amy McComas of Ona and Jonathan Martin of Barboursville, died Jan. 1. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LILLIE MAE WALTON, 92 of Huntington, widow of Earl Stanley Walton, died Jan. 1 in Grayson Assisted Living. Services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. www.beardmortuary.com.
JOHN DAVID WATSON, 61, of Huntington, husband of Christine Shakespeare Watson, died Dec. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an automobile salesman. A celebration of life visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BETTY LOU MATTHEWS WEBB, 90 of Genoa, died Jan. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Webb Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday.
MARTIN KELLY WEST, 64, of Russell, Ky., husband of Karen Dunn West, died Jan. 1 at home. He worked in the Telecom industry. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GOMER A. WHITT, 75, of Culloden, W.Va., died Dec. 29. He retired from Monsanto. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
RANDALL MILES YOST, 64, of Huntington, son of Sylvia Scraggs Thompson, died JAN. 1. He was CEO of EZ Net Internet. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.