The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
ROBERT LOWELL ALLEN, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 1 in Abbyshire Place, Bidwell, Ohio, Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial at a later time in Centenary Cemetery, Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at the funeral home.
GERALDINE BAILEY, 84, of Lesage, wife of William Bailey, died Dec. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There is no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KYLE MICKEL CAMPANELLA, 24, of McCarr, Ky., son of Jerry Campanella of McCarr and Tessa Varney Campanella of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 30 in Majestic, Ky. He was a factory worker. Funeral service noon Dec. 5, Faith Mission Church in Jesus Name, McCarr; burial in Gooslin Cemetery, McCarr, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
RODGER CLARK of Hurricane, W.Va., widower of Roberta Anne Clark, died Nov. 30 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROBERT CRUM, 73, of Ashland, formerly Louisa, Ky., husband of Linda Young Crum, died Nov. 30 in The University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was owner of Crum Body Shop in Louisa. There are no services planned. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHNATHAN TRENT DUNCAN, 20, of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 26. Funeral 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home.
ALICE LEE FERGUSON, 82, of Kenova, wife of Daniel Ferguson, died Dec. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She and her husband opened and managed Dan Ferguson Music. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church of Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the church or to MD Anderson Children’s Art Project, 6900 Fannin St., Suite 1.1000, Houston, TX 77030. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARY JANE GEER, 61, of Huntington died Nov. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohoi. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE HALL, 84, of Huntington, husband of Linda Perdue Hall, died Nov. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retierd from Special Metals. Funeral service noon Dec. 4, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the backpack and shoebox ministries at First Baptist Church of Ceredo or to Hospice of Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON K. HARPER, 75, of Ironton, wife of Merrell Harper, died Nov. 30 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She had been a beautician for Nancy Lee’s Hair Salon. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SARAH MIRACLE HITE, 39, of Kenova, daughter of Donna Brown Miracle, died Nov. 30 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Cyrus Cemetery. There is no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
ANDREA DAWN KENDRICK, 42 of Huntington, mother of Courtney Kendrick and Haleigh Dalgo, died Dec. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DIANIE MARIE LEMASTER, 55, of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a cook at Taco Bell. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Holbrook Cemetery, Paintsville, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
EMOGENE L. LYND, 91, of Ironton, widow of Leland Lynd, die Nov. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 4, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery section 18. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ironton.
SANDRA FAYE PYLES, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.