The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GREGORY FREEMAN HAGER, 73 of Coal Grove, Ohio, died April 30. He retired from Ashland Oil Refinery #2 (Marathon Petroleum). Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation. Those wishing, may gather May 4 at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, for the procession to Wilgus Fairview Cemetery at 2:20 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
LOIS ANN ROACH HERRELL, 79, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Garold Pete Herrell, died April 29 at home. She retired from the Lawrence County Law Library. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Bradshaw Cemetery, Arabia, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
THOMAS JAY JESSUP, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 27. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
GARY D. MULLINS, 82, of Milton died April 30. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL MADGELENE PIERCE, 89, of Kenova, widow of James Pierce, died May 1 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BESSIE SIMPKINS, 98, formerly of Wayne died April 30 in the Celebration Villa in Teays Valley, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 5 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
GROVER CLEVELAND SKEENS, 75, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Wanda Kay Gibbs Skeens, died May 2 at home. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FORREST “BUD” THOMAS, 73, of Glenwood, W.Va., husband of Rebecca Egnor Thomas, died April 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired production technician at Alcon. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. May 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral homechapmans-mortuary.com.
ANDREA MARIE VOSS, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Beverly and Paul Voss of Gallipolis, Ohio, died April 28. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. May 5 at the First Church of God, 1723 State Route 141, Gallipolis. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.