DANIEL R. ADKINS, 52 of Branchland, W.Va., brother of Michele Eplin and Steven Eplin, died Dec. 9 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CHARLES FRANKLIN BARKER, 86 of South Point, Ohio, widower of Emma Jean Barker, died Dec. 10 at home. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneral home.com.
RICHARD LEE BICHARD, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 9. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
SR. M. ANNETTE (ROSE) CRNKOVICH, SAC, 98 a member of Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died Dec. 8 in Sr. Mary’s Convent Infirmary, Huntington. She was an educator in several areas and a patient visitor and family attendant at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Foyer outside the main Hospital Chapel on the 1st floor of the East Wing at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Visitation will be followed by the Mass of the Resurrection in the Hospital Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to a charity of your choice.
MARTHA JANE LINVILLE FARMER, 66, of Hazard, Ky., died Nov. 24, in Hazard ARH Medical Center. To honor her request, there were no public services. Arrangements are directed to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
CHARLES OBERT FLOWERS, 69 of Milton died Dec. 11. He retired from Supervalu. There will be a graveside service at noon Dec. 15 at Forest Memorial Park mausoleum. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LYNN HANNA, 69 of Huntington, wife of John F. Hanna, died Dec. 6 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired teacher. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MILDRED VIRGINIA INGELS, 77 of Salt Rock, widow of Gerald Grant Ingels, died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial following in Lunsford Cemetery, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RANDY K. JETER, 69 of Louisa, Ky., son of Basail and Carol Jeter, died Dec. 10 in Community Hospice. There will be no public services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements.
MARGARET FAYE NEAL, 84 of Huntington, wife of John Richard Neal, died Dec. 8 at home. She retired from C&P Telephone as a long-distance operator. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Dec. 16 at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAMELA SUE SANSOM, 56 of Huntington, wife of Chris Sansom, died Dec. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOWELL ELBERT SMITH, 88 of Lavalette, husband of Sallie Napier Smith, died Dec. 11 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be at noon on Dec. 14 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
PHILLIP WAYNE STUBBS, 75 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Juanita Stubbs, died Dec. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Black Diamond and Stanley Produce. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
