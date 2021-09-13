The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD BLAKE, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Margaret McCall Blake, died Sept. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from AK Steel in the Electronics Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com..
LEW VENNA CAMERON, 79 of East Lynn, widow of John Baptist Cameron, died Sept. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Jasper Ferguson Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID EUGENE CLAY SR., 68, of Huntington, son of Anna jean Clay, died Sept. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND EUGENE CREMEANS, 53, of Huntington died Sept. 10 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WALTER ROGER DELONG, SR. 71, of Ironton, husband of Sharon Frazer Delong, died Sept. 9. He retired from Kroger. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 16 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
BETTY CAROLYN EVANS, 61 of Dunlow, died Sept. 11 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Fairmount United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Evans Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WANDA “JEAN” FERRELL HILL, 79, of Huntington died Sept. 10. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the funeral service, graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hill Family Cemetery, North Fork Road of Big Creek, Boone County, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY RAY HARRISON, 65, of Abingdon, Va., widower of Mary Harrison, died Sept. 1 in Abingdon Health and Rehab. He was a coal miner and CB Radio Station. At his request, there will be no service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES RICHARD HOLT JR., 70 of Huntington, died Sept. 10. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Beard Mortuary. Entombment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Beard Mortuary. www.beardmortuary.com.
SHIRLEY ANN JORDAN, 75, of Salt Rock died Sept. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Frye Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOMER DONALD LUCAS, 91, of Huntington, died Sept. 9 in the Woody Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 15 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
PATTY LOU PERDUE, 86, of Huntington, widow of Johnny Perdue, died Sept. 7 in Madison Park, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 16 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID LEE RANDOLPH, 49, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Gail Randolph, died Sept. 9. At his request, there will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.