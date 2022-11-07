The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBRA LYNN AKERS, 64 of Ironton, wife of Timothy L. Akers, died Nov. 6 at home. She was a retired office manager at Caring Hands Home Care. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Phillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KAREN SUE CORNELIUS BAKER, 70, of Ironton, widow of Joseph Lawrence Baker, died Nov. 4 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite charity are suggested. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RALPH DANIEL CLEMMONS, 91, of Huntington, died Nov. 6 at home. He was a punch operator for Weiler Steel. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 10 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Section of Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the fuenral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARION FRANKLIN CURNUTTE, 78, of Kenova, widower of Jeanette Straley Curnutte, died Nov. 3 in Heritage Center. He was a retired schoolteacher and coach. There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RETA JUNE EVANS, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Richard Evans, died Nov. 4. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to service.
DOTTIE FOWLER, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bob Fowler, died Nov. 3 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Freeman Funeral Home. Burial following in Pauley-Hall-Slazo Cemetery, Boone, County, W.Va. Assisting Freeman Funeral Home is Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
BRYAN HUBERT HUNT, 31 of Slabtown, W.Va., died Oct. 28. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. Burial in Lee Davis Cemetery, North Springs, W.Va.
BEULAH FAYE JUSTICE, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Clinton Justice, died Nov. 4 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
EUNICE MAE MESSINGER, 98, of Sarasota, Fla., widow of Dwight Messinger, died Nov. 6. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements being directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JAMES FLOYD NAPIER, 72, of East Lynn, died Nov. 4 at home. He was owner and operator of Floyd’s Produce. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JACK EDWARD TERRY, 75, of Genoa, husband of Patricia Terry, died Nov. 5 at home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
