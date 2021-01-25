The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES "CLAUDE" BALL, 87, of Ripley, W.Va., died Jan. 20 in Camden Clark Medical Center. He retired from Century Aluminum as a yard equipment operator. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial in the Fairplain Cemetery. www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
KAREN S. BAKER, 77, of Ashland, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 23 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Wildwood Church of God, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SIDNEY LEE BARTON, 71, of Wayne, died Jan. 20. He was a retired steel worker. Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society is assisting his family with arrangements.
MELVIN CHARLES BLEDSOE JR., 50, of Earling, W.Va., son of Martha Kay Bledsoe of Earling, died Jan. 19 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He had worked for Lowe’s Contracting. Memorial service 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church, Rita, W.Va., friends and family gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES A. CHIODO JR., 50, of Chesapeake, Ohio died Jan. 24. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Private family services will be held. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA LEE FERRELL COPLEY, 87, of Ona, widow of Don “Cokie” Copley, died Jan. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Farmdale Church of Christ. Donations suggested to Farmdale Church of Christ. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
ARTHUR HENRY CROMWELL, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Karen Cromwell, died Jan. 10. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. ehallfuneralhome.com.
ISAIAH CRUMP JR., 81, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. By his request, there will be no public services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTINE LOUISE TRACY FOUCH, 88, of Huntington, widow of Teddie Robert Fouch, died Jan. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 28, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please made donations to the American Heart Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BARBARA JOAN “BOBBIE JO” HOOSIER, 73, of Lorado, W.Va., wife of Claude E. Hoosier Sr., died Jan. 22 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 1 p.m. Jan. 28, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; friends gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
REXFORD EUGENE HORTON, 79, of Forest Hills, Ky., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Jan. 24. He retired as a filtration and water plant operator at the Williamson Utility Board. Funeral services at noon Jan. 28 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., and will be livestreamed. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery of Williamson, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home. Facemasks are required inside the funeral home at all times and social distancing guidelinesshould be followed. www.rerogersfh.com.
PASTOR ROCINE JACKSON, 93, of Whitman, W.Va., died Jan. 20 at home. She was a pastor of the Whitman Original Glorious Church of God in Christ. Funeral service noon Jan. 30, Word of Life Church, Mud Fork, W.Va.; burial in Guyan Memorial Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Masks are require at each venue; you will be given a mask if you enter without one and temperatures will be taken.
MAGDALINA KINNARD, 60, of Hurricane, died Jan. 23. She worked for many years in the restaurant industry. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 27at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Memorial service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in her honor to The Ronald McDonald House.
JOAN JOY WILKES MASSEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Massey, died Jan. 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. ehallfuneralhome.com.
WETZEL LEE MULLINS, 79, of Crooked Creek, W.Va., widower of Georgetta Mullins, died Jan. 21 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He owned and operated Advance Machining and Hydraulics. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 24, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va.; livestreamed on the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.
FRANCES IRENE MYNES, 96 of Gerry, N.Y., formerly of Huntington, widow of Thomas Edward Mynes, died Jan. 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Livestream at www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream.
EDWARD DANIEL NASS III, 68, of Milton, husband of Teresa Anne Hayes Nass, died Jan. 22. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in the A.L. Higginbotham Family Cemetery, Grimms Landing, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIRGINIA “JENNY” NELSON, 90, of Man, W.Va., died Jan. 22 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Mallory Church of God; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
REV. DAVID PRESTON POWERS, 81, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Juanita Dillon Powers, died Jan. 21. He was a retired minister. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 26, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 at the funeral home.
HELEN LORENE SHOCKLEY, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Earl Shockley, died Jan. 24 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA FRANCIS STEELE, 75, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of David Steele, died Jan. 22 at home. She worked for the Logan County Board of Education. Private, family mausoleum service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
GLENN ALBERT SPEARS, 59 of Switzer, W.Va., died Jan. 22. There are no services planned at the time. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN SPEARS, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Paul Spears, died Jan. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHARON S. TALKINGTON, 80, of Barboursville, widow of Clem Talkington, died Jan. 24 in The Village at Riverview in Barboursville. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Palmer Funeral Home, Pine Grove, W.Va. burial in Knights of Pythias, Hastings, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.palmerfuneral.com.
ETHEL MARLENE CHINN TATUM of Lesage, widow of William Wesley Tatum, died Jan. 19. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY SUE WILSON, 66, of Huntington, daughter of Cassie Wilson; died Jan. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private services at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.