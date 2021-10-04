The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
H.M. "MIKE" ADAMS, 85, of Milton, died Oct. 2,. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He founded Adams Printing and Supply, was President of Adams Hallmark and Milton City Recorder. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANA WISE ADKINS, 84, of Prichard, husband of Earnestine Adkins, died Oct. 3. He was an electrician at Armco Steel. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Goldsbury Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MILDRED LUVURNE ADKINS, 64, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Ricky Lee Adkins, died Oct. 2 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Lundale Free Will Baptist Church; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DEBORAH S. AGUILAR, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK BRIAN CHAPMAN, 52, of Milton, son of Connie M. Chapman, died Oct. 3 at home. He was a machinist. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
STEVEN ALLAN CHRISTY SR., 64, of Huntington, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Military services will follow at 5 p.m. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SANDRA PATRICIA McCLANAHAN DAVIDSON, 79, of Ragland, W.Va., widow of Sammy Davidson, died Oct. 2 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
JANA GRAY DENNISON, 82, of Huntington, wife of James Dennison, died Oct. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ZACHARY DUNN, 30, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORETHA ROBINSON EUBANKS, 87, of Huntington died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANTHONY DANIEL PERRY FRANCE, 30 of Wayne, husband of Caylin Rebecca Bradshaw France, died Oct. 1. He was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for CS Heavy Equipment Repair. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Daniel Perry Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Wayne Baptist Church Camp Fund or Aubree’s College Fund, P.O. Box 105, Lavalette, WV, 25535.
MICHAEL GARRETT, 56, of Huntington died Oct. 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL JACKSON GOLDEN, 96, of Huntington, formerly of Jolo, W.Va., died Oct. 2 in Huntington. He was a miner with Island Creek Coal Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANET LEE HAYNES, 81, of Coal Grove, Ohio, mother of Kimberly Kay Barker, Franklin E. Hammond and Jeffery Haynes, all of Coal Grove, died Oct. 1 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. She had worked at Allied Chemical. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfunerlahome.net.
CLIFFORD LEO JEWELL, 48, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 22 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA LAYNE, 90, of Huddy, Ky., widow of James Layne, died Sept. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at R. E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2. www.rerogersfh.com.
RICHARD DARWIN LeMASTER, 68, of Huntington died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
JANICE KAY CLARK LOCKARD, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 2. She had worked at Big Bear/Penn Traffic. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHAWN FREDERICK MANLEY, 56, of Milton died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RAYMOND MAY, 71 of Wayne, stepson of Alma May of Kenova, died Oct. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired supervisor for Franks Industries. Due to Covid-19, private graveside services will be conducted for the family at Sam Damron Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HERMAN OWEN MAYS, 88, of Palestine, Texas, formerly of Huntington, widower of Janice Ann Bartholomew Mays, died Sept. 26 in Texas. He was a retired welder with ACF. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ERNEST EUGENE MEADE, 88, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Mary Frances, died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HENRY CURTIS OOTEN, 67, of Trace Creek, W.Va., died Oct. 2 in Catlettsburg, Ky. He was a dozer operator at Piston Coal Corp. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Duncan Fork House of Prayer; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PEGGY JO SHANNON PARKER, 82, of Louisa, Ky., wife of James Parker, died Sept. 30. She owned a restaurant and worked at McCall Corp., and Old Colony Envelope Company. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice of Dayton. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Shannon Family Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN BILLY RITTER, 48, of Ironton, husband of Debbie Smith Ritter, died Oct. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a courier for LabCorp. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at West Ironton Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Go Fund Me for him would be appreciated. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LARRY DWAYNE THOMPSON, 49, of Genoa died Oct. 1. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in the Robinson Family Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
BRENDA JOYCE THORNTON, 69, of Huntington, wife of Connie Thornton, died Oct. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. At her request, there are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALISSA ANN VAN PELT, 32, of Huntington died Sept. 28. Services will be at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
RUTH ANN MOORE VERNATTER, 83, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Marvin Eugene Vernatter, died Sept. 29 in Hazard (Ky.) Appalachian Regional Hospital. She retired from The National Bank of Commerce. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
WILMA JEAN WILLIAMS, 92, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Henry Gordan Williams, died Sept. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at Evans Funeal Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Burial in Dickson County (Tenn.) Memorial Gardens.