ELIZABETH ANN ALLEN, 74, of Huntington, wife of Gary Robert Allen, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHLOE ELLA COX ALUISE, 96, of Barboursville, died Aug. 8 in Wyngate Senior Living in Barboursville. The family will have a private graveside ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church or a West Virginia charity of your choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERALD GRAFTON BOWEN, 74, of Huntington died Aug. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 12, at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. He was a retired supervisor from Service Machine Company. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOSEPH HENRY CHARLES JR., 86, of Ashland, widower of Lucy Calhoun Charles, died Aug. 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Services will be private due to public health concerns. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE CLARY, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Carl S. Clary, died Aug. 7 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be sent to the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, 627 County Road 411, Proctorville, OH, 45669. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MASON MCKINLEY DAMRON, 22, of Huntington, brother of Mark Damron and Joanna Damron, died Aug. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BARBARA MULLINS ELKINS, 91, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 8. The burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Due to public health concerns, service will be private. www.handleyfh.com.
IMOGENE ELKINS, 80, of Rossmore, W.Va., died Aug. 7 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 11, Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. is assisting with arrangements. www.collinsfuneralhomwv.com.
LAURIE FOX of Huntington died Aug. 9. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 949 10th Ave. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. Seating must be limited; service will be live streamed at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/aad8fe0e/3uMGmykU7023z7WkyaRozQ?u=https://bit.ly/ChristPresHuntington. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Girls Group Home, P.O Box 876, Ceredo, WV 25507. Arrangements are being handled by Beard Mortuary. www.beardmortuary.com.
SUSANNA FURBEE, 91, of Huntington, widow of Jerry Furbee, died Aug. 10 at Woodlands Retirement Community. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel -Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
MARGARET HALL GERBERICH, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A private graveside service will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Dublin, Va., on Thursday, August 13. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY J. HATFIELD, 66, of Slick Rock, W.Va., died Aug. 6. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at his home; burial in Little Muncy Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. is assisting with arrangements.
WATSON RUDOLPH AND CONNIE FARLEY HENSLEY of South Williamson, Ky., parents of Adam Gabriel Hensley of Clarksville, Tenn., and Amanda Thornsbury of Canada, Ky., died Aug. 6 at home. He was a retired mine electrician and she worked at ARH and Brooks Insurance. Graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHIRLEY ANN LUSHER, 62, of Huntington, died Aug. 8 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMARR J. PERRY, 51, of Milton, a son of the late Jimmy Lee and Rosemary Perry, died Aug. 6. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES R. “BUTCH” POWELL, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6. He was a retired over the road truck driver out of the Teamsters Local 505 with over 2 million safe driving miles. There will be no visitation and a private service will be held for the family. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
GLENNA RAY PRESTON, 68, of Pinsonfork, Ky., mother of Bobby Preston of Pinsonfork, died Aug. 8 at home. She was a retired nurse from ARH. Memorial service 7 p.m. Aug. 11, East Point Fellowship Church, Aflex, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
SAUNDRA LYNN RAY, 70, of Huntington, wife of Ed Ray, died Aug. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a home health caregiver. A graveside service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD RUNYON, 42, of Man, W.Va., husband of Kathy Runyon, died Aug. 7 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 12, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Chauncey Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses; checks may be made to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home or debit or credit card donations at 304-583-6582. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.