BETSY KAYE CODLING, 68, of Huntington, mother of Justin M. Codling, Jaclyn Codling, and Jennifer Metheny, died Sept. 11 in Heritage Center. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SUSAN JOYCE EACHES-MASSIE, 70, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of William Massie, died Sept. 10 in King's Daughter's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Etna Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARTHA NICHOLAS EDWARDS of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY JANE FANNIN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 11. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a unit clerk. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
ELLEN KAYE MURPHY FRALEY, 76, of Ashland died Sept. 9 at home. She retired from medical billing. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Safe Harbour. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH MAUDE LIBBY LAWSON, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Delbert Ray Lawson, died Sept. 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 13 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Black Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
HERBERT PIATT MARSHALL, 86, of Elkins, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 9 in Valentine Assisted Living under the care of West Virginia Caring. He was employed by and retired from the West Virginia Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Elkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the church. Burial will follow in St, Brendan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a to West Virginia Caring Hospice, PO Box 760, Arthurdale, WV, 26520, St. Brendan Catholic Church, PO Box 2205, Elkins, WV 26241 or St. Joseph Parish, 526 13th Street, Huntington, WV 25701 or a charity of your choice. Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements. www.tomblynfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA ANN McCARTY, 86 of Huntington died Sept. 9. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DOROTHY JEAN MUSGRAVE, 91, of Huntington, wife of Dale E. Musgrave, died Sept. 10, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANET LEE WADDLE SHARP, 81, of Ironton, widow of John William Sharp, died Sept. 8 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BRIDGIE KAY STEWART, 75, of Greenup, Ky., died Sept. 2 in River Run Healthcare, Coal Grove, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY DEAN WALKER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Boone County, W.Va., died Sept. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville, Tenn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting with local arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACK DONALD WELLMAN, 82, of Wayne died Sept. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
HELEN LOUISE WHITT, 97, of Ashland, widow of George M. Whitt, died Sept. 10. She retired from Crabbe Elementary. There will be a celebration of life at noon Sept. 13 at Wildwood Baptist Church. Private entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Wildwood Baptist Church or Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
CAROLYN GALE WILSON, 72, of Huntington died Sept 9. C Celebration of life at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m.