ROGER ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Katie Mills Adkins, died August 18, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired foreman for McNeil Fence Co. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JERRY LEE ASHWORTH, 72, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of Heidi Ashworth, died August 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from law enforcement. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN JACK COOK, 83 of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Elizabeth Ava Cook, died August 16. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES HOWARD DELONG JR., 63, of Gallipolis, Oiho, husband of Della DeLong, died August 18 at home. He worked as a TPW at Gallipolis Developmental Center and was a self-employed dog groomer. No services are scheduled. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RODGER LEE McCOY, 58, of Mason, W.Va., died August 16 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at the funeral home.
SISTER M. ANTONIO (MARION) RENEAU, SAC a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died August 18, at the age of 89 at St. Mary's Convent Infirmary in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. on the First Floor East Wing in the foyer outside the Main Chapel at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Medical Center Chapel. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. www.regerfh.com.
HELEN SCHMALSTIG, 91, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Edward McGirr and Paul Schmalstig, died August 19 in Beacon Place, Greensboro. She was a beautician and also worked at GM Motors, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Josie “JoAnn” Trimboli, died August 16 in Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Fla. He was the owner of Bradley’s Produce. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
KEITH BERNARD TURNER, 53 of Huntington, died August 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.