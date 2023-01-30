The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM JOSEPH ALLEY, 81 of Huntington died Jan. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center as a nurse’s aide and later as a supply clerk. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. The burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD EUGENE BERTRAND, 67 of Pedro, Ohio, life companion of Alice Muzaurieta, died Jan. 28 at home. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JARROD MICHAEL BROWNING, 45 of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Barry and Kathy Ferrell Browning, died Jan. 28 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES E. BRYANT SR., 76 of Kenova, widower of Patricia Gue Bryant, died Jan. 29 at home. He was a retired Painting Contractor. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
HAZEL S. CHAPMAN, 86 of Huntington died Jan. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Feb. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Balls Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SADIE ANN CHRISTIAN, 75 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Paul Christian, died Jan. 28 at home. She was a teacher’s aide at East and West Chapmanville Grade Schools. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
SYLVIA CISCO, 89 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Jans Cisco, died Jan. 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Cisco Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM C. COX, 85 of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Joanne Cox, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Destin Sark Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DALE CLINTON DONAHOE, 86 of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Jewell Thompson Donahoe, died Jan. 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from AEP as an NDT Inspector. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Visitation two hours before service. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandy City Freewill Baptist Church, 988 Center St., Catlettsburg, 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
GROVER LEE HAMRICK JR., 93 of Huntington, husband of Lois Ann Bone Hamrick, died Jan. 29 in Woodlands Assisted Living. He was the retired owner and operator of Hamrick Insurance Services. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JIMMY RAY HAY SR., 51 of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELLEN YVONNE JOHNSON, 82 of Huntington died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KEITH LAWSON of Barboursville died Jan. 29 in Charlotte, N.C. He was self-employed working primarily for the Dutch Miller Auto Group. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JEFFREY PAUL LOVINS, 33 of Lavalette, son of Barbara Lovins Pitts, died Jan. 12. Tribute at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation from 5 to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations towards funeral expenses be made directly to Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., Huntington, or online at https://app.autobooks.co/pay/ferrell-chambers-funeral-home, please include “Jeffrey Paul Lovins” in the memo.
PLEZ ARTIS MARHALL IV, 25 of Huntington died Jan. 27. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DAVID MATTHEW MILLER, 45 of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Jan. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TRAVIS MATTHEW MULLENS, 34 of Ironton, son of Charles David Mullens and the late Patricia Dixon Mullens, died Jan. 27 in King's Daughter Medical Center. He worked at Poplin Roll-Off Service. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SUSAN PRICE, 68, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Willard E. Price, died Jan. 27. There will be no public service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements.
GABRIELLE ALEXANDRIA PYLES, 27 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 23 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE MAE ROACH, 49 of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Vickie Roach, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at noon Jan. 31 at Locust Grove Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT DALE ROBERTSON, 68 of Huntington, father of Leanette Chapman, Amanda Robertson, and Amelia Robertson, died Jan. 28 at home. He was a contractor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
NETTIE LOU SMATHERS, 74 of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Roger Lee Smathers, died Jan. 28 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Corbin Limited. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT K. STEELE, 90 of Huntington, widower of Alma Edenton Steele, died Jan. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from National Mattress. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm. Feb. 1 at the funeral home.
MALEA LUCHANNE “SHANE” THOMPSON of Huntington, wife of Don Thompson, died Jan. 28. She was co-owner of Assessment and Psychotherapy Services. There was a memorial gathering at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services on Jan. 30. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARY RENA VANCE, 89 of Culloden died Jan. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV, 25702.
HELEN VARNEY, 85 of Varney, W.Va., widow of Happy Varney, died Jan. 28 in Georgetown, Ky. Funeral 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Pie (W.Va.) Church of God. Burial in the Varney Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 31 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
WANDA FAY WILLIAMSON, 80 of Kenova, wife of Rayburn Williamson, died Jan. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an estimator in the manufacturing industry. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.