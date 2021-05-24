The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LAURA B. BARNETT, 93, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 23. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DELORIS JEAN CALLICOAT, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 22 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA JO CHRISTIAN, 81, of Huntington, wife of Lovell Leslie, died May 23 at home. There is no service scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHRISTINA ELAINE COLLINS COX, 49, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Keith Allen Cox, died May 20 at home. She had been a receptionist for Physicians Associates, Orlando, Fla. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 26 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIE LEE CREWS, 83, of Argillite, Ky., died May 22 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
FRED A. DEAN, 72, of Fort Gay, husband of Amy Dean, died May 21 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 24 at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Dean Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
MAUDE ANN GUSSLER, 101, of Ashland, widow of Chester Henry and O.L. Gussler, died May 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. May 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Private burial. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GLORIA THELMA PETERS HENSLEY, 81 of Mount Hope, W.Va., formerly of Ona, widow of Dewey Lee Hensely, died May 22. She was a retired Personnel Director at Tri-Express Shipping Company. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
FLORENCE HYNUS, 97, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Hynus, died May 22 in Madison Park. She was a retired Secretary from the former Conner Steel. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANGELA LEFFINGWELL, 50, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 24. Arrangements are pending with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RUTH ANN LOCKHART, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
RONALD LUCAS, 52 of Wayne, husband of Tammy Curnutte Lucas, died May 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Curnutte Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
RICKY MATTHEWS SR., 63, of Accoville, W.Va., widower of Mona Pearl Matthews, died May 17 at home. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. on May 24 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. At his request, there is no funeral service and cremation was chosen. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD AUSTIN PRUITT, 89 of Lavalette, husband of Diane Penick Pruitt, died May 22 at home. He retired from Smoots Brothers Construction Company. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 26 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
BERTHA QUEEN, 71, of Southside, W.Va., died May 21in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 25 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Wyoma Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service.
JEANIE RIGNEY, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDNA MAE RYDER RUSSELL, 93 of Albany, Ohio, died May 22. She was an employee of Ohio University. Funeral arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, Ohio. Visiting hours and funeral will be on May 25. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral at 1 p.m.
REBECCA SUE SEPESSY, 77 of Barboursville, died May 22. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 27 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or the charity of one’s choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT FRANKLIN SMITH, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Barboursville, died May 9 in Roseville, Mich. Military services will be conducted at noon May 29 at the American Post #177, 6024 US 60 East, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
SHARROD ZANE SNYDER, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 21 in Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
CHRISTOPHER WHITE, 52, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., husband of Sharon McCoy White, died May 21 at his cabin in Marrowbone, W.Va. He was a coal miner and mechanic. Funeral service at 11 a.m. May 24 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in McCoy Cemetery, Laurel Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home.