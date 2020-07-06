The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
RALPH DEAN ADKINS, 74, of Hamlin, W.Va., brother of Jessie Adkins of Hamlin, died July 30. There will be a military service at 3 p.m. July 8, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LONNIE FREEMAN BERRY II, 45, of Huntington, son of Lonnie and Frances Berry of Lavalette, died June 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA KAY BOWMAN, 76, of Huntington, widow of Glendon Bowman, died July 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA A. BROWNING, 84 of Huntington, wife of R. Jennings Browning, died July 4 at home. She was a retired Cabell County Adult Education Teacher. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
BILLY RAY CHAFINS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Columbus, Ohio and Slater’s Branch, Ky., died July 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. July 7, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.
JOSHUA ARTHUR JILES, 36, of Ironton, husband of Amanda Jenkins Jiles, died July 5. There will be a memorial service 7 p.m. July 10 at Freedom Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio, followed by a balloon release. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ALBERT JONES, 78, of Ironton, father of Debbie Schmidt, died July 3. He was a truck driver. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PATRICIA JEAN MEADOWS, 87, of Lesage, died July 4. Funeral services will be private for the family at 1 p.m. July 8 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visit www.beardmortuary.com to place online memories and condolences and to watch live streaming of the service on Wednesday.
TAMMY MARIE OSBORNE, 58, of Curtis, W.Va., companion of Ronald Gibson of Curtis, died July 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Friends and family gathering from 4 to 6 pm. July 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY LEE SLONE, 55, of Prichard died July 2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. July 9, Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Burial will follow in Hazlett Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
ESTHER SMITH, 62, of Midkiff, W.Va., wife of Richard L. Smith, died July 3. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 9, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Spears Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com. Due to public health concerns, everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance.
SALLY ANN SPENCE, 79, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of William Jefferson Spence Sr., died July 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 8, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL "BENNY" STOVER, 67, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died July 3. There will be private family graveside services at 1 p.m. July 9 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
WILLIAM M. SUITER, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 8, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.slackandwallace.com.
ELEANOR GAIL VARNEY, 68, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Jack Varney, died July 5 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon July 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfuneralhome.com.