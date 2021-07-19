The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WANDA ROSE CALDWELL, 82, of Huntington, widow of Frank Caldwell, died July 16 at Genesis Heritage Center. She was a former x-ray technician. There will be no services at this time. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
GERALDINE MARIE CLAGG, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 19 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
SHERRIE ANN DALTON, 39, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bob Dalton, died July 15 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BRENDA SUE JARRELL, 63, of Lesage, wife of William Jarrell, died July 18 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JUSTIN TYLER JARVIS, 37, of South Point, Ohio, died July 15. Per his request his, a private visitation was held prior to his cremation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARK ANTHONY LOPEZ, 64, formerly of Logan and Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Cathy Lopez, died July 16 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOYCE HOPE MAYNARD, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Noah Maynard, died July 17, 2021, at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rose of Sharon Church; burial at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DARRELL KEITH PATTERSON, 73, of Huntington, died July 13 in Wayne Nursing & Rehab Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PASTOR JAMES RICHARDS, 62, of Kenova, husband of Becky Richards, died July 16 at his residence. He was pastor of Kenova United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church; visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or a church of your choice. www.rollinsfh.com.
RODNEY DUANE SMITH, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 17. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LOWELL KEITH STEPHENS, 84, of Pataskala, Ohio, died July 13 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. He was a self-employed carpet installer. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TONY LEE THOMPSON, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com