The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ORVEL FLOYD ADKINS, 84 of Huntington died Nov. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOIS ANN BALL, 75 of Williamson, WV, mother of Chester Ball Jr., and Shawn Ball, both of Road Branch, W.Va., died Nov. 9 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a pharmacy technician at Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROY KENNETH CREMEANS, 71 of Huntington, husband of Leigh Cremeans, died Nov. 12 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JUANITA RUTH DINNEN, 97 of Hanging Rock, Ohio, widow of Frank Pemberton and Ray Dinnen, died Nov. 11 in Close to Home Assisted Living, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
DEBORAH ANN EVERETT, 66 of Huntington died Nov. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM DAVIDSON FERGUSON SR. of South Point, Ohio died Nov. 12. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Nov. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto, Cru’s humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).
JOSEPH H. FORBES, 86 of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at home. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
DONALD SHIRLEY HACKWORTH, 81 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sharon Hackworth, died Nov. 11. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerlhome.com.
DEREK HARLAN JUSTICE, 47 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 8. Funeral service 7 p.m. Nov. 12 during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Honoring his wishes cremation will take place.
GREGORY CLAYTON MARTIN, 24 of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Gregory Dean Martin and Angela Jenkins, died Nov. 11. He was an employee of Walmart in Gallipolis. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LARRY DEE MARTIN, 60 of Henlawson, W.Va., husband of Kathy Martin, died Nov. 10 at home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
LINDA CAROL MESSER, 74 of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Robert Wes Messer, died Nov. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Ames. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
DALE MUSGRAVE, 95 of Huntington, widower of Dorothy Jean Musgrave, died Nov. 14 in Huntington. He was a retired salesman. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Nov. 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES WILBURN PAYNTER, 85 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, Baisden, W.Va. Burial in Ritchie Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.
ALFRED LEE SMITH, 61 of Prichard, husband of Marlisa Belcher Smith, died Nov. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Savage-Smith Cemetery, Borderland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral home.
JUDY THOMPSON SNYDER, 77, of Kenova, widow of Elza Lee Snyder, died Nov. 10 at home Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
AMBER LEIGH STEWART, 61, of Huntington, wife of Jennifer Rogal, died Nov. 12 at home. She was a media control manager for WSAZ. Celebration of Life will be 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may gather one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
IRA ALVIN TINCHER, 22 of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Donald Mays Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.