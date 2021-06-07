The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARLAND OAKEL BLAKE SR., 84, of Lesage died June 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 10 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
BETTY JO BROWNING, 83, of Wayne, wife of Virgil Brownting, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 10 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial will be in the Browning/Vaughan Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday.
REV. JAMES E. COLLINS, 83, of Columbus, OH, husband of Connie Collins, died June 4 in Clark Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services at 1 p.m. June 8 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Collins Cemetery, Dan’s Branch, W.Va. www.rerogersfh.com.
ELBERT COOPER, 75, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died June 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home.
NATHAN MILES CULLOP, 33, of Winchester, Ky., husband of Ashley Lauren Cullop, died May 31. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 5 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
IRA JERRY "I.J." EARLS, 78, of Huntington, died June 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Huntington Fire Department Captain. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed on the Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERESA LYNN GRIFFITH, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Doug Griffith, died June 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked at Bellefonte Hospital as a billing specialist. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 12 at Living Waters Worship Center, 1315 Marsh Hill Dr., Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
GERALDINE MURPHY GUNNELLS, 80 of Hanover, W.Va., died June 1. Friends gather from noon to 1 p.m. June 5 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.
ROSE MARIE HARDY, 83, of Ironton, widow of James Hardy, died June 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired as a nurse aide for Heartland Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EMMA SUE SALMONS HOWARD, 79 of Kenova widow of Clifford David Howard, died June 5 in Genesis Health Care, South Charleston, W.Va. She was employed as a glass packer at Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.RollinsFH.com.
HAROLD RAY ISON, 62, of Blaine, Ky., son of Ronald Ray and Clarice Edwards Ison, died June 6. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Boggs Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June6 at the funeral home.
ISHMAEL L. JOHNSON, 71, of Fort Gay, widower of Sylvia Stafford Johnson, died June 5 at home. He retired from Laborers Local 543, Huntington. Funeral services 2 p.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in the Church of God in Christ Jesus Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the funeral home.
FREDA ANNETTE “PATSY” THOMPSON DUTTON KUHN, 82, of Ona died June 4. She was a retired cashier from Barboursville Tower Food Fair. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Toys for Tots. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PANSY MARIE HALL LUCAS, 83, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died June 6. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Lucas Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home.
JAMES ROBERT MARTIN, 90, of Ashland, husband of Mary Robinette Martin, died June 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was an equipment operator and a lifetime member of IUOE #181. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., June 8 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service. There will also be a visitation on from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, Tenn., followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery with the committal service being in the mausoleum chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN MARTIN, 56 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Karen Johnson Martin, died June 3 in Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was a warehouse worker/labor for Bimbo's Bakeries. There will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MISTY McCOMAS, 45 of Huntington died June 6 in the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Ky. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ALFRED EUGENE RIFE, 57, of Pedro, Ohio, fiancé of Cynthia Boxer of South Point, Ohio, died June 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was an auto mechanic. Funeral service will be noon June 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EVELYN MARLENE RUTHERFORD, 81, of Huntington, widow of Homer Virgil Rutherford, died June 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired dietician from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. June 8 at Plybon Cemetery, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VERGIL LEE YOUNG, 84, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Adith Stollings Young, died June 5 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Eastern Coal Company. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 9 at June 9 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial follows in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com
KEVIN ZORNES JR., 39, of Louisa, Ky., son of Gregory Zornes and Virginia Griffith, died June 3. There will be no funeral services at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.