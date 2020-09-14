The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
WANDA MAE BARTRAM, 86, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Zenas Olan Bartram, died Sept. 9 at home. She retired from Industrial Ceramics Products, Marysville, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HAILEY RENEA CARTER, 27, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 13. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 16, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Miller Cemetery, Sumerco, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.
JANET SUE GILLUM, 67, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jeff Gillum, died Sept. 12 at Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service noon, Sept. 15, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Melvin Cemetery. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Sept. 14, and one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com.
DOROTHY ROSE HAGER, 85, of Ransom, Ky., widow of William Hager, died Sept. 12 at home. She retired from Blackberry Elementary school and Blackberry/McCarr Senior Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 15, Samaria Primitive Baptist Church; burial in Willie Jake Hager Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHAWN WILLIAM HENSLEY, 59, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY DELORES KEYSER, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Ed Keyser, died Sept. 12. She retired from George's Dry Cleaners. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 16, at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family welcomes flowers at the service but if desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the IPF Foundation. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Covid-19 guidelines and masks will be required.
ERNEST KEITH MCCORMACK JR. of Ironton, husband of Bonnie Hamilton McCormack, died Sept. 12 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 17, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LESLIE J. “JOE” NANCE, 83, of Titusville, Fla., formerly of Huntington and Salt Rock, died Sept. 10 at home surrounded. He was a former employee of Westinghouse Electric and eventually retired from Philips Lighting. There will be no funeral services at this time; a memorial service for family will be planned for a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville and Milton, is assisting his family with arrangements.
JAYCOB KYLER NAPIER, 15, of Lavalette, son of Jonathan McCloud and Sara Beth Napier, died Sept. 6. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Reger Funeral home from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for the family of Sara Beth Napier and from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. for the family of Jonathan McCloud. www.regerfh.com.
RANDALL STANLEY, 66, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Jenny Maynard Stanley, died Sept. 12. He worked at American Electric Power as a line crew supervisor. Graveside service 11 a.m. Sept. 17, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Social distance and face covering will be followed. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.