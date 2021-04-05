The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM BLACKBURN, 43, of Huntington died April 3 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARMEN A. BLAKE of Barboursville died April 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN GLANDON, 62 of Baisden, W.Va., died March 31 at home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 6 at Full Gospel Church of God, Baisden; burial in Glandon Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. April 5 at the church. Arrangements by Collins Funeral Home of Switzer.
EVELYN MARIS of Huntington died April 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THELMA LOUISE McCALLISTER, 87, of Huntington, widow of Billy L. McCallister, died April 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA ROSE NEWELL, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Misty Newell of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Samuel L. Newell of Leon, W.Va., died April 2 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was employed at GKN and was a licensed cosmetologist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 7 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distance and face masks will be required. Donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
GARY LEE PANCAKE, 60, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widower of Linda Farnum, died April 3. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MELVIN "ODELL" SLONE, 77, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Salmons Slone, died April 4. He retired from Stowers Trucking Company and was an Assistant Pastor of Welcome Home Church. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home.
DAVID “MIKE” SMITH, 72, of Ironton, husband of Sharon Donohue Smith, died March 31 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Army, and then retired from Superior Chrysler Plymouth as a mechanic. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.