The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIE LEE BLANKENSHIP, 90, of Wharncliffe, W.V.a, died Feb. 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Muncy Cemetery, Little Muncy, W.Va. Visitaiton 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home.
DONNA KAY BRUCE, 57, of Scottown, Ohio, died Jan. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be 12 noon Feb. 11, Pine Grove Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES WILLIAM CLARK JR., 61, of Huntington, partner of Virginia Baggett, died Feb. 9 at home. He was a former lineman for TV cable companies. Memorial services will be conducted later. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CURTIS F. COMBS, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Regina Hastings Combs, died Feb. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Connors Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 14, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
RICHARD LOWELL COULTER, 74, of Huntington, husband of Mark Semanco, died Feb. 8 at home. He was a Registered Nurse at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at St. John’s Episcopal Church on a later date. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DALLAS HENRY CRABTREE, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 8 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
NAJETTE BETER SOUAN DELANEY, formerly of Huntington, wife of Thomas Kevin Delaney, died Feb. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Feb. 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington; Rite of Committal following at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ELSIE MAE DEPMSEY 76, of, Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 10 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
MICHAEL W. GERBER, husband of Elizabeth D. Gerber, died Feb. 6. He was a CPA and partner at Hayflich and Steinberg, now Hayflich CPAs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marshall Foundation, Michael W. Gerber Scholarship, c/o Lance West, 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 25703, to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545 or to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Feb. 12, Enslow Park Presbyterian. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
LILLIAN “KAY” PHIPPS HARLESS, 78, of Kenova, wife of Gary Harless, died Feb. 4 at home. Graveside memorial services will be conducted at noon Feb. 12, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
JEAN HERMAN, 93, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Feb. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the FBUMC Building Fund, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
JAMES MICHAEL JEFFERS, 69, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Feb. 7 at home. He retired from EC Babbert Inc. of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DAULTON LANE MAHON, 16, of Ransom, Ky., died Feb. 5 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Belfry High School auditorium; burial at Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. www.hatfieldfc.com
LARRY McCLOUD, 73, of Huntington, husband of Charlotte McCloud, died Feb. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a mechanic. Graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Greenlawn Cemetery. No visitation or procession. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
VESTA KATHLEEN PAULEY, 65, of Wayne, died Feb. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former supervisor for GC Services. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.
LYLE D. POWERS, 78, of Lavalette, died Feb. 10 at home. He was a retired barber. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. A private service will be conducted at a later date.
KATHY LYNN ROWE, 58, of Huntington, daughter of Barbara Aliff, died Feb. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
LYLE S. SHEETS, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Jan. 29 in Abbyshire Place. The graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mina Chapel Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
DEBRA LYNN SMITH, 61, of Forest Hills, Ky., daughter of Annie Coleman of Huddy, Ky., died Feb. 9 in Tug Valley ARH Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Feb. 11, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RALPH BERNARD "SKIP" SIMON, 83 of Huntington, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Donald Scott officiating. Burial will be private at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
OWEN LEE ALAN SPARKS, infant son of James T. Pelfrey and Brooklynn Sparks of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Feb. 5 in Holzer Medical Center. There will be a graveside service 1:15 p.m. Feb. 12, Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, Ohio; friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
AMANDA CORINE ROMAN STELE, 68, of Ona, mother of Allen Steele and Shannon Steele, died Feb. 8 at home. She was an LPN for Genesis Healthcare. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LARRY TRENT THOMPSON, 67, of Forest Hills, Ky., died Feb. 3 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
BARBARA LYNN WOLFORD, 67, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Jennings Wolford, died Feb. 9 at home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.