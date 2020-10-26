The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHALEEN MARIE BRYAN, 62, of Huntington, wife of Kenneth Bryan, died Oct. 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA GAYE CAMPBELL, 61, of Nitro, W.Va., formerly of Man, W.Va., daughter of Ida Jennalee Simpkins Osborne of Nitro, died Oct. 23 at home. Private services. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MUSS HENRY CARTER, 71, of Ceredo, husband of Phyllis Yates Carter, died Oct. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Oct. 28, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
LELAND DONALD FULKS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Glennalee Wellman Fulks, died Oct. 24, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ETHEL MARIE HINEMAN, 86, of Huntington died Oct. 22. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 28, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL “PL” JOHNSON, 64, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Sandra DePriest Johnson, died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a self-employed upholsterer and game call maker with PJ’s Game Calls. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 28, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to funeral expenses by Facebook fundraiser.
MARK ANTHONY MEROLA, 63, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Anthony R. Merola of Gallipolis, died Oct. 25 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired from AEP as a welder in the Centralized Plant Maintenance Department. There will be a graveside memorial service at a later date. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
PAUL E. ROSS, 41, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Carolyn Ross of Gallipolis, died Oct. 23 in Holzer Medical Center. He worked in the University of Rio Grande cafeteria. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
THOMAS BRINTON RUTH JR., "BRINT" 50, of Huntington, formerly of Oak Hill, Ohio, husband of Pamela Ruth, died Oct. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked in different jobs with Shell Polymer, Apple Grove, W.Va., and then Shell Oil Refinery, Mobile, Ala. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 25, at Bethel Cemetery, Oak Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. www.lewisgillum.com.
JUDY DARLENE STOLLINGS, 66, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Mickey Stollings, died Oct. 24. No service is scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT “BOBBY” GLENN TANNER JR., 49, of Huntington, son of Robert Glenn Tanner and Nancy Prino, died Oct. 21, at home. He was an electrician. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
HAROLD EDWARD VERNON SR., 89, of Huntington, died Oct. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Oct. 28, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was owner of United Painters and Decorators. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAYMOND FRANKLIN WILKS, 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 5 at home. He was a retired auto mechanic. At his request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.