GLADYS MAE BROOKS, 73, of Barboursville, died Jan. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATHY WARD CLARK, 74, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANK DeMARTINO, 63, of Ashland, died Jan. 15 at home. He worked in chemical sales at Danaher. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Jan. 21, Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; visitation two hours before Mass at the church. Donations are suggested to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, James A. Anderson Jr. Scholar/Athlete Award. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE LOU EDMONDS, 73, of Lesage, died Jan. 16. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BOBBY LEE FLEMING, 83, of Harts, W.Va., died Jan. 14 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was co-owner of Dingess Line Company and other businesses. Services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Manns Cemetery at Manns Knob, Harts, W.Va.
BARBARA D. HALL, 71, of Raceland, Ky., wife of Wendell hall, died Jan. 15 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH JEAN HICKS, 72, of Huntington, life partner of the late Alice F. Cremeans, died Jan. 7. A Home-Going Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the funeral home.
ELIZABETH FORSYTH KEATHLEY, 99, of Ashland, widow of Levi Keathley, died Jan. 15 in Morning Pointe in Russell, Ky. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. There is no visitation. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WENDELL KENNETH LAWSON JR., 63,of Ironton, son of Lydia Wagner Lawson of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died Jan. 8 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LYDIA VIRGINIA LAWSON, 85, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Wendell Lawson, died Jan. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Olive Furnace Cemetery follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NORMAN RAY NANCE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Peggy S. Nance, died Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LILLIAN SONGER NOBLE of Barboursville died Jan. 17. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BERNICE ELOISE REED PERRY, 96, of Rockledge, Fla., died Jan. 6. She will be laid to rest privately at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, with a celebration of life to be held in the future. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARY LEE POWERS, 73, of Milton died Jan. 16. He worked for CSX for 39 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Eccho Food Pantry, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES GREGORY RAMEY, 60, of Crum, died Jan. 15He was a math teacher at Tolsia High School. A funeral service will be held at Bluegrass Festival grounds on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m., and facemasks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Twelvepole Association Church Camp. Mullins Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SANDRA KAY McCLARY THACKER, 70 of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 17 at home. There will be no services. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Hospice. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JEFFERY WALLER SR., 66, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 12. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES L. WHITE SR., 95, of Kistler, W.Va., widower of Lillie Bell Queen White, died Jan. 17 from his residence at Bruno, W.Va. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 21, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
ROBERT ANTHONY WILLIAMSON, 57, of Milton, husband of Beth Meadows Williamson, died Jan. 8. Due to Covid-19, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.