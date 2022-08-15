The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RALPH RANDALL BATEY, 71 of New Haven, W.Va., died July 23. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Haven. Ralph chose to have his body donated to science. Edwards Funeral Service, Columbus, Ohio, is assisting his family.
CHRISTENER ELLEN BOYLES, 74, of Prichard, wife of Don Boyles, died Aug. 9 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LT. JOAN "KITTY" CHAPPELLE, 85, of Huntington, widow of Harry F. Chappelle Jr., died Aug. 12 at home. She was retired from the Cabell County Sherriff's Dept. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL STEVEN CONNER, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 11 at home. Service has been postponed until a later time to be determined. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEULAH ANN DUTY COPLEY, 93 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Homer Adkins, Millard Ooten and Mart Copley, died Aug. 14 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Burial in Duty Cemetery, Ragland, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home.
VICKIE LYNN DAMRON, 68 of Salt Rock died Aug. 14 in Paramount Assisted Living. She was a retired teacher for Lincoln County Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Pleasant View Baptist Church Branchland. W.Va. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com.
ROXIE JANE FEESE, 96, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw Street, Barboursville, WV 25504.
LARRY DENVER GRAHAM, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Wanda Graham, died Aug. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a graveside service at noon Aug. 17 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
REV. CARSON “BILL” GULLETT, 87, of Rush, Ky., widower of Amanda Lee McKinney Gullett, died Aug. 13 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. Remembrance service at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation one hour before service. Private burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Livestream and condolences at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VALERIE LEIGH HALSTEAD, 64, of Huntington, mother of Travis and Ethan Redding, died Aug. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was formerly a legal secretary for the WV Attorney General. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY HILL, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 12. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
ASHBY GREY LEACH, 76 of Huntington died Aug. 13 at home. He retired from the Woody Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion 93.
ELMER BERNARD MAYNARD, 77 of Huntington died Aug. 9. He retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
BONNIE JEAN MITCHELL, 72, of Huntington, wife of Joseph R Mitchell, died Aug. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral procession will leave at noon. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRANDON WESLEY RIEDER, 36, of Ashville, Ala., formerly of Genoa, died Aug. 6 in Vincent East Medical Center. Private service will be held for the family. Arrangements are directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
BRENDA WOOD SNYDER, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Anita Snyder, died Aug. 12 at home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL ALLEN STATON, 73, of Ironton, husband of Sandra Staton, died Aug. 8 at home. He was a retired middle school teacher. Honoring his wishes there will be a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Ironton Moose Lodge, 1110 S. 3rd St. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
ROSA W. WOLFE, 89, of McAndrews, Ky., widow of George Wolfe, died Aug. 12. She was a retired teacher, principal, guidance counselor and was an adjunct professor at Pikeville College and Southern West Virginia Community College. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jim Williamson Scholarship Fund at UPike. www.rerogersfh.com.