The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDGAR L. BLAKE, 76, of Huntington, died June 21 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greenbottom Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
JEAN ANN DAWSON, 83, died June 15. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
JOAN HOFFMAN ENGLAND, 84, of Louisa, Ky., wife of William England, died June 19. She was a homemaker. Memorial service will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home.
DON FOLDEN, 74, of Huntington, died June 21 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private graveside service will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
DARRIN LEE FRAZIER, 54, of Louisa, Ky., died June 18 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He owned/operated D&S Tire. Per his wishes, his body was donated to Marshall University. Memorial service will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church.
MELISSA LYNN GLEASON, 44, of Parkersburg, W.Va., died June 20. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Deal Funeral Home.
HAROLD D. HARRISON, 70, of Columbus, Ohio, died June 20. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Highland Memorial Gardens. www.slackandwallace.com
SHELBIE J. RUGGLES HUGHES, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Kenneth Hughes, died June 20 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Getaway Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LINDA COLLINSWORTH JENKINS, 73, of Ashland, Ky., died June 22 at Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Golden Oaks memorial Gardens. Visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.mfhfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM MICHAEL OVERTON, husband of Jeanna Overton, died June 19. Private services will be held. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
ESSIE LOUETTA PIERCE, 59, of East Lynn, W.Va., wife of James Bowen, died June 21 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Jasper Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
BRIAN THOMPSON, 47, of Louisa, Ky., died June 14 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service, June 23, at Thompson Cemetery; procession leaves Young Funeral Home at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses.
PEARL WILEY THOMPSON, 87, of Huntington, widow of Richard Thompson, died June 21 at her residence. She was retired from St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JIMMIE TURLEY, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., died June 21. He was an auto mechanic. Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.