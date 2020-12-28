The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANICE KAY ALIFF, 75, of Huntington, widow of Danny Aliff, died Dec. 22 at her residence. She was a retired CNA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JEREMY DANIEL BECKELHEIMER, 41, died Dec. 19. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Koontz Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
ANNA MAE BOWEN, 75, of Louisa, Ky., widow of John Bowen, died Dec. 28 at her residence. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Robertson Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
CHARLES COOK, 69, of Huntington, died Dec. 26 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel Carpenter Mortuary.
DELBERT LEE FAYLOR SR., 66, of Ashland, Ky., died Dec. 21 at his residence. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. Donations can be made to the family to assist with expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
AJA KESHELE JONES, 25, of Huntington, died Dec. 24. She was a Nurses Aide. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LARRY F. KIRK, 82, of Louisa, Ky., died Dec. 24. Graveside service, 1 p.m., Dec. 28 at Damron Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES H. LEWIS, 95, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 23. Graveside service, Dec. 27, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RAYMOND JOSEPH MURPHY, 82, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Colleen Murphy, died Dec. 18 at the VA Medical Center. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
HARLEY ANDREW PERKINS, 28, of Barboursville, died Dec. 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a self-employed laborer. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MICHAEL ALLEN PLUMLEY, 47, husband of Tammy Plumley, died Dec. 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Watson Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MILTON JUDSON PLANTZ, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Shirley Plantz, died Dec. 25 at his daughter's residence. He was retired from AKZO Nobel Chemical Plant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM THOMAS QUEEN, 92, formerly of Dunlow, W.Va., widower of Minnie Queen, died Dec. 26. Private family services will be held Dec. 30 at Queen's Ridge Cemetery. Procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House or to a charity of one's choice.
BETTY JO RAMEY, 83, of Huntington, wife of Robert Ramey, died Dec. 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BILL ROBINETTE, 68, of Fort Gay, W.Va., widower of Annette Robinette, died Dec. 27. Private services will be held. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
FRIEDA JOYCE ADKINS THOMPSON, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Rev. Rudolph Thompson, died Dec. 24. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THOMAS WILSON WILKS, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Patricia Wilks, died Dec. 27 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JUDITH CAROL WILLIAMS, of Dayton, Ohio, died Dec. 22. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.