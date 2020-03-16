The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALBERT J. BONZO, 98, of Ironton, widower of Rosella Riddlebarger Bonzo, died March 13 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was a Dairyman and farmer. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 19, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PEARL PAULINE COLLINS, 61, of Omar, W.Va., died March 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 17, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
EILEEN “KAY” FRICKE, 80 of Huntington, died March 13 at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Services will be private for the family.
LOWELL THOMAS FULLER, 84, of Huntington, brother of Ruth Fuller Daniels, died March 15 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. March 18, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland. He was a retired salesman. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on March 18, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
FRED DELMON GRIMMETTE, 74 of Wayne died March 15 at home. He was a retired truck driver for J.P. Sand and Gravel. At his request, there will be no visitation or services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY LOU HARDWICK, 79, of Huntington, died March 13 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. March 17 at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
ETTA MAE HOLT, 76, of Huntington, fiancée of Ray Bell, died March 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 19, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home on Thursday. www.regerfh.com.
NORA DEE JORDAN, 71, of Huntington, died March 15 at home. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a unit clerk. There are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANNA LOU MAYNARD, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Willis Maynard, died March 14 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 18 at Mt. Zion Church, Crown City, Ohio; burial will follow in Swan Creek Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WILBUR PRICHARD of Milton, husband of Denise Edmunds Prichard, died March 13. He worked as a heavy equipment operator/foreman for Ace Pipeline and was a member of Ohio Union of Operating Engineers. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on March 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DORIS JEAN STEWART, 90, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 13 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Private burial was March 16 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, was in charge of arrangements.