BEVERLY JEAN ALBRIGHT, 66, of Barboursville, daughter of Jean Blankenship, died March 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in the Claude Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANET FAYE BENTLEY, 79, of Huntington, wife of Larry Bentley, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. March 17 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral chapel. www.regerfh.com.
BILLY JOE BURGESS, 82 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Clariece Ann Burgess, died March 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m., March 17 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Burial will follow the service in Yatesville (Ky.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS A. DAILEY, 76, of Miller, Ohio, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired meat cutter from Kroger. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND DWIGHT DAVIS, 75, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Patsy Howard Davis, died March 13 in the Hospice Care Center. He taught Industrial Technology in Boyd County schools. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 16 at Bowling Cemetery, Boyd County. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
NATHAN “ERIC” FERRIS, 56, of Scottown, Ohio, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. March 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH ELLEN HOLBROOK, 81, of Clothier, W.Va., died March 12. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Spruce Laurel Church with visitation one hour before service. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
DEBRA SUE LAMBE, 66, of Huntington, daughter of Betty and Allen Carter of Lesage, died March 14. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, followed by burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY LEE LOCHER, 66 of Huntington, wife of Jack Locher, died March 13 at home. She was a Federal employee working in Child Development. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JANICE ROSE NAPIER, 67, of Wayne died March 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. March 16 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will be in the Rowe Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday.
GREGORY ALAN QUALLS SR., 68, of Ashland, companion of Theresa Ferguson of Ashland, died March 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in Citrus County, Florida, in the weed control division and worked in Qualls and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial to be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SUSAN ADELE RUGH, 63, of Huntington died March 12 at home. She was a caregiver for Prestera. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MORRIS GLEN SHEETS, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Virginia Kathryn Sheets, died March 12 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 16 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 404 E. Huron Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
CAROL JEAN McCLOUD THOMAS, 80, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Danny Thomas, died March 13 at home. She retired from Logan Bank and Trust Company. Services will be private at Highland Memory Gardens. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
DANNY E. VANSCOY, 65, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 12 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Memorial service at 1 p.m. March 15 at Pleasant View Church, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.