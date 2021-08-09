The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BASIL BRADFORD BROWNING, 82, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Wilma Faye Slone Browning, died Aug. 7. He was a retired machinist from Wilson Welding. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM IVAN DARBY, 75, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Gayle Robinson Darby, died Aug. 8. He retired from Kroger Pharmacy, Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TARA LYNN JARRELL, 48 of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Aug. 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Jarrell Family Cemetery, North Fork.
WILLIAM E. JOHNSON, 86, of Ironton, widower of Alice Johnson, died Aug. 7 in Community Hospice. He retired from Ironton Iron. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Aug. 11at St. Joseph Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
DALTON WALDEN LEWIS, 82, of Milton died Aug. 7. He retired from Courts Motors as a salesman. Burial in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., in a private graveside ceremony. There will be a celebration memorial later this year. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES EDWARD MABRY SR., 66, of Louisa, Ky., son of Arvil and Clara Browning Mabry, died Aug. 6 at home. The family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at First Baptist Church of Louisa. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
RANDALL E. MILLER, 74, of Huntington, brother of Carolyn Bledsoe, died Aug. 8 in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary.
MACK MULLINS, 74 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Aug. 4 Pikeville Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at www.hospiceofhuntington.org or at Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464.
EDWIN LEWIS WARNICK JR., 90, of Huntington died Aug. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JAMES WILSON WHITE, 95, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widower of Thelma Copley White, died Aug. 2 in Myrtle Beach Manor, Assisted Living. Send kind messages of comfort to the family at www.msfh.net.