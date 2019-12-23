The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROY LEE BLACK, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
SHARON ANN PRINCE BLACK, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Chauncey Lee Black, died Dec. 21 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Dec. 26, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALLISON ABEL BROWNSTEAD, 48, of Ashland, mother of Lucas Brownstead of Ashland, died Dec. 22. She worked as Pub Manager at Bellefonte Country Club. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to Citizen’s Bank for the benefit of Lucas Brownstead. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MACK CHRISTOPHER CARRERE, 52, of Huntington formerly of Logan, W.Va., husband of Alecia Brogan Carrere, died Dec. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an electronics technician for the Cabell County schools. Funeral service was 2:30 p.m., Dec. 21, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Gideons.
WILLA JEAN LEGGE DAVIS, 89 of Barboursville died Dec. 23 in Cabell Health Care Center. She was a seamstress at the former Smart Shop. Funeral services will be noon Dec. 26, Beard Mortuary; burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.
NEDRA KAY DINGESS, 75, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 21. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at McGhee Handley Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ANGEL LYNN EDWARDS, 30 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Dec. 20. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 26, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Sias (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS ANN FERGUSON, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 21 in Arbors of Pomeroy, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 24, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
DANNY O’NEAL FRYE, 71, of Huntington, died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, Grace Christian Fellowship Church. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EDDIE RAY HAMMONDS, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Hammonds, died Dec. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LOWELL FRANKLIN HARRISON, 83, of Huntington, died Dec. 21 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PEGGY ANN HAYTON, 89, of Huntington died Dec. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 27, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
R.J. HIENEMAN, 32, of Ironton died Dec. 23 in The Clevland Clinic. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
PATRICIA ANN HINTY, 66, of Barboursville, died Dec. 22. She was a retired insurance agent. There will be a memorial service, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 27, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation from 3 p.m. until service Dec. 27 at the funeral home.
JAY ROBERT “BOB” HOOD, 99, of Huntington, widower of Lena Lucille “Lou” Hood, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.
DAVID MARTIN JOBE, died Dec. 20 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home.
JUNE MORRON, 85, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Arthur Lee Swaim and Jake Morron, died Dec. 23. She was a retired receptionist for Dr. Harold Sturgeon. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 26, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation two hours prior to the service Thursday. www.slackandwallace.com.
KARNELL "KITTY" ONDRUS, 96, of Ironton, widow of Paul C. Clay and Fritz Ondrus, died Dec. 21 at home. There will be a graveside service, noon Dec. 26, Woodland Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JACKIE MONROE TUTTLE, 64, of Kite, Ky., husband of Betty Sue Hall Tuttle, died Dec. 22 at home. Graveside service noon Dec. 30, Tuttle Family Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
HENRY E. WALK III, 71, of Ironton, father of Dakota Bryant of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Dec. 22 at home. He was a government recruit transporter for Highland Express Shuttle Service. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 26, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.