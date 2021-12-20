The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOE ARTHUR, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 18 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA KAYE BARBOUR, 78 of Huntington, wife of Danny Dale Barbour, died Dec. 19. She was a retired teacher from Johnson Elementary School. A memorial reception for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission.
PORTIA W. BENTINE, 75, of Ashland, widow of John Michael Bentine Sr., died Dec. 18. She retired from Community Trust Bank. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials may be directed to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GERALDINE JOYCE BISHOP, 79 of Wayne, widow of Ferrell Bishop, died Dec. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the funeral home.
TERRY DAVID BROWN, 77, of Mallory, husband of Patricia Ann (Reed) Brown, died Dec. 13 at home. Funeral at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man; burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before the service. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RITA CAROL BRYANT, 60, of Harts, W.Va., wife of Jim "Bimbo" Bryant, died Dec. 16 at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial will follow in the Frank Dalton Cemetery at Harts. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20 at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville.
ANDREW CANTRELL of Switzer, W.Va., died Dec. 13 in ARH Hospital. Memorial service from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Colins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
CLYDE DOBEY JR., 91, of Huntington, died Dec. 16 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
STERLING HAYES, 77, of Webbville, Ky., husband of Opal Hayes, died Dec. 17 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Hayes Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 at the funeral home.
MICHAEL JARRETT, 60, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Cheryl Depriest Jarrett, died Dec. 16 in Weirton, W.Va., Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES FRANKLIN MILLER, 66, of Danville, W.Va., died Dec. 10. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
LARRY GENE PARSONS of Barboursville, W.Va., died Dec. 19. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bias Cemetery, Salt Rock. . Visitation services will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY RAY PIERRO, 70, of Huntington died Dec. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PATTY ANN ROWE, 71, of Ironton, widow of Clifton Rowe, died Dec. 18. There will be a graveside service at noon Dec. 21 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DIANA JEAN SHULL, 70, of Milton died Dec. 18 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LYNNE JANE MERRITT SKEAN of Huntington died Dec. 18 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.