The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL SCOTT ADKINS, 33, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 21, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALTER SYDNEY BETHEL, 57, of Huntington, died Oct. 12. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
POLLY SUEANNE BROWNING, 66, of Huntington, mother of Crystal Spears, died Oct. 16, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MONA IRENE BUNDY, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Paul Bundy, died Oct. 16 at home. She was a retired nurse aide at Sunset Nursing Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TERESA LYNN BUZZARD, 59 of Culloden, wife of Jerry Buzzard, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
SHARON RENEE LONG CARROLL, 44 of Huntington, wife of Michael Carroll, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RONALD CASEY, 71, of Chapmanville, W.Va., father of Tara Casey of Brighton, England, died Oct. 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was self-employed. Service 1 p.m. Oct. 22, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Conley Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service.
BARBARA ANN COLLINS, 84, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 18 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a secretary for Brammer Construction and worked at Tudor’s Biscuit World. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 22, Highland Memorial Gardens. www.slackandwallace.com.
GLORIA JEAN ENDICOTT, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 18 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Public graveside service and burial will be 3 p.m. Oct. 21, Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
JERRY LEFFINGWELL, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Cathy Shavor Leffingwell, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired machinist from ACF Industries. Graveside service 6 p.m., Oct. 20, Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. There is no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLEN WILLIAM MARCUM of Huntington died Oct. 16, at home. He was a retired auto mechanic. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 21, Central Church of the Nazarene. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY JO NANCE, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Nance, died Oct. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM EDWARD PAINTER, 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Brenda Marcum Painter, died Oct. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a salesman with Goodyear Tires. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TEDDY G. POE, 86 of Huntington, widower of Patricia Diane Nutt Poe, died Oct. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DONALD LEE RAMEY SR., 75, of Milton, died Oct. 15. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral arrangements. Services will be at a later date and at his request, he was cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SAMUEL DEAN SMITH JR., 61, of Gallipolis, Ohio, father of Jayme Smith of South Chesterfield, Va., Emily Smith and Chace Jr. Smith of Gallipolis, died Oct. 16 at home. Celebration of life 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; visitation after 5 p.m. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE STANLEY, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Philip Stanley, died Oct. 18 at home. She was an employee of Marshall Health. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 22, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL JANE TYLER-KIRTLEY, 82 of Griffithsville, W.Va., widow of Hallard Tyler and Harry Kirtley, died Oct. 16. She retired from Boone County Board of Education. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com.
THOMAS MARK WOOD, 51, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Ann Mahurin Wood, died Oct. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a tri-state radio personality. Drive-through visitation 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, where condolences may be passed to the family; private family funeral follows. www.slackandwallace.com.