DORIS GERALDINE ASHWORTH, 86, of Huntington, died Jan. 4. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY RAY BRATTON, 78, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Drema Bratton, died Jan. 1. He was formerly worked in electronics maintenance for CSX. Private services were held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East on, Jan 3. Carman Funeral Home, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ROY EDWARD GOFF SR., 75 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 2 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 7, Hanover (W.Va.) Baptist Church; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD JORDAN HIENEMAN, 32, of Ironton, son of Kimberly Hieneman, died Dec. 23, 2019, in The Cleveland Clinic. There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Jan. 11, at City Mission Church, Ironton, with a reception to follow. Friends may call on the family one hour before service. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL D. HOLLAND, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 5. Private family services will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
SARAH MAE JONES, 82, of Huntington died Jan. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES VICTOR LEWIS, 49, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 5 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DREAMA LONG, 81, of Ironton, widow of Paul Long, died Jan. 3. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Royersville Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Sugar Creek Christian Academy.
GERALDINE ANN McCOLLISTER of Ironton, widow of Ralph Bernard Saunders, died Jan. 3. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 9, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ironton High School Performing Arts, 105 S 5th St., Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
WILLIAM MICHAEL PEARSON, 57, of Leon, W.Va., died Jan. 4. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
OAKLEY KANDON REID PRICE, 2, of Lesage, son of Cayson Mitchell of Lesage, died Jan. 5 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ADOLPHIS STEPHENS, 83, of Wayne, widower of Barbara Stephens, died Jan. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Owens- Illinois Glass Company. Funeral services were conducted at noon Jan. 6, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with burial in the Stephens Cemetery. Visitation was 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
JACQUELINE SUE STICKLER, 58, of Huntington, died Jan. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan.8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL CARROLL WELLS, 69, of Huntington, husband of Debra Wells, died Jan. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be held one hour before service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES MICHAEL WILSON, 41, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Mindy Curnutte Wilson, died Jan. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He worked for Starcom International. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hilgenberg Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.