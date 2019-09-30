The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOWELL KIMBALL BLEVINS, 62, of Ashland, husband of Linda Flowers Blevins, died Sept. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired train conductor and engineer for CSX. Visitation service 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; followed by funeral service at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JANE BOSTER, 93 of Barboursville, died Sept. 29, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Oct.1 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington, with service to follow at 7 p.m.. Burial will be White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL HUDSON CALTON, 56, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, mother of Jessie Nicole Calton and Ashley Calton, died Sept. 28 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was a home health aide. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 1, First Christian Baptist Church, Ironton; burial in Fradd Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the church. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
RAYMOND B. DEGARMO, 63, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Tina Gail Pelo DeGarmo, died Sept. 29. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research. There will be a celebration of life, 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Green Valley Gathering Place, Bidwell, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneral home.com.
Dr. ALAN B. GOULD, PhD, 81, of Huntington, husband of Mary Nell Gould, died Sept. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Marshall University professor. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MICHEL HOLLEY, 40, of Huntington, son of Charles and Judy Holley, died Sept. 29 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial will follow in McCormick Cemetery,Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROGER R. HORN, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS K. LANE, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sept. 26 in Holzer Medical Center. There will be a memorial service, 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Willis Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home on Oct. 12.
MABLE ROBINSON, 95, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Elder Stephen Robinson, died Sept. 29 in Appalachian Regional Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home.
DAVID HENSLEY SMITH, 44, of Glenwood, died Sept. 28. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Oct. 3, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Saunders-Smith Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation two hours prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
JEWELL ANN WOLFORD, 78, of Gallipolis, Ohio, sister of Mary Elizabeth Wolford of Crown City, Ohio, died Sept. 28 at home. She retired after working at Gallipolis Developmental Center and Lorobi’s Pizza in the Silver Bridge Plaza. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. Oct. 3, King’s Chapel Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDGAR WOOMER, 83, of Henderson, W.Va., died Sept. 28. At his request, there is no visitation. Burial at a later time in Forest Hill Cemetery, Flat Rock, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.