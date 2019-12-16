The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY ANN HEDRICK ADAMS, 90, of Huntington, widow of Ralph Jackson Adams, died Dec. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Private burial will follow. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON LEE BELVILLE, 71, of Huntington, died Dec. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospita. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WALTER “BEN” BROWN, 62, of Huntington, husband of Sheryl Hay Brown, died Dec. 14 at home. He was an employee at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Dec. 19, at the New Beginning Apostolic Church. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Beginning Apostolic Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RAYMOND LESTER BROWNING, 85, of Huntington, husband of Margie Browning, died Dec. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired firefighter for the City of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.
ALFRED LEE DEARMAN, 50, of Scottown, Ohio, died Dec. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are in complete.
JUDITH ANN MARCUM HAGER, 79, of Richmond, Ky.. died Dec. 15 in Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, Ky. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LARRY NELSON HAGLEY, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Debra Lynn Walden Hagley, died Dec. 15 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. He was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 19, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
BETTY JACKSON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 15. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GAYLE ANN KEITH, 48, of McVeigh, Ky., wife of Greg Harlow, died Dec. 13 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Pinsonfork (Ky.) Church of God. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. that night at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MILDRED LEWIS, 85, of Prichard died Dec. 16 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www. rollinsfh.com.
JACK RANSBOTTOM, 75 of Huntington, died Dec. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BOBBIE ANN THOMPSON, 89, formerly of Louisa, Ky., died Dec. 15 in the Worthington Health Center in Parkersburg, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Greenlawn Cemetery in Louisa. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LISA ANNETTE WHITE of Culloden, died Dec. 13. She worked at Special Metals in Huntington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.; burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be Dec.18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home.