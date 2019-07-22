The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEPHEN JOSEPH ALLEY, 63, of Kenova, died July 21 at his residence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Alley Family Cemetery; there will be no procession to the cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rollins Funeral Home. www.rollinsfh.com
McDONALD BOOTH, 91 of Ceredo, died July 20. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon, July 25 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Kenova.
LINDA SUE BROBST, 77, of Huntington, died July 21 in Grayson's Assisted Living, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Heck Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.heckfuneralhome.com.
DALE EDWARD CARTER, 60, of Huntington, father of Shawn Ashworth of Huntington, died July 19 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Herronkol Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOHN R. GHEE, 81, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Eileen Workman Ghee, died July 20 in Norton, Va. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church, Logan, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va.
WILLIAM BLAINE HENSLEY, 49, of Chapmanville, W.Va., companion of Lee Nichole Adkins, died July 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Hensley Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
BARBARA JOAN McDONALD, 73, of Whitman, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died July 20, in Dignity Hospice House, Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dignity Hospice House, 557 Main St., Chapmanville, WV, 25508. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
GENIE McKENZIE, 82, of Ashland, widow of Donald Ray McKenzie, died July 19 at home. She retired from King's Daughter Medical Center as a supervisor in diagnostic and x-ray imaging services. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 61000 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MAURICE PENDLETON JR., 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 19 at Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be private.
MARY JANE PERKINS, 59 of Huntington, died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Her wishes were to be cremated. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
LINDA KAY HICKS RADCLIFF, 72, of St. Augustine, Fla., formerly of Huntington,died July 20. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
THRESIA BORDERS SMITH, 65, of Williamson, mother of Homer Borders of Williamson, and Elbert Sammons of Maiden, N.C., died July 12 in Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Canterbury Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation was after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPHINE STAPLETON, 94, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 21 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Barton Chapel Church, Apple Grove, W.Va. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting her family.
JEANIE ELLEN TARPLEY, 67, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Tarpley, died July 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROBERT HAROLD THOMPSON, 79, of Russell, Ky., husband of Brenda Thompson, died July 18 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He was a foreman at AK Steel. There will be a memorial service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Philips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES ROBERT THORNSBURY, 59, of Grayson, Ky., partner of Doug Vice of Grayson, died July 20 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired District Manager at Arby's. There will be a military graveside service, 10 a.m. Friday, Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM CLIFFORD WASHBURN, 94, of Ironton, widower of Virginia June Henthorne Washburn, died July 19. He was a retired captain of the Ironton Fire Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
LINDA LOU WILLET, 67, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 19. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Willet Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting her family.