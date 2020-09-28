The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LYDIA ANN ARTHUR, 88, of Huntington died Sept. 25 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 30, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. If attending services, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. The funeral will be livestreamed for any one that cannot attend at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory.
PHILLIP JAMES BARNES, 80, of Ashland, father of Karen Phillips of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Sept. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked in retail management. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 30, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Zanesville (Ohio) Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to Community Hospice or to the Lantern at Morning Pointe, 1063 Addington Dr., Russell, KY 41169. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JEFF BLACK of Barboursville, died Sept. 25. He worked at Sturm Machine and owned Midland Meadows. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, at Redemption Church, Huntington, followed by the funeral service. A special request of the family is to wear your favorite Marshall apparel. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for contributions to be sent to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation to establishment a scholarship in his memory. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
JESSE SCOTT BLACK, 44, of Huntington, died Sept. 22. Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Oct. 1, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLY BOGGS, 71, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Judy Boggs, died Sept. 26, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from AC&F Industries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Sept. 30, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD RAYMOND BOURDELAIS, 53 of Huntington, father of Dylan Bourdelais, died Sept. 25 at home. He was a Production Manager with Level 1 Fastener. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
TONNIA MARIE BRAGG, 68, of Accoville, W.Va., widow of James Oliver Bragg Jr., died Sept. 24 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL PHILLIP BROWN, 43, of Ironton, brother of Renee Huff of Pedro, Ohio and Martina Wilson of Hanging Rock, Ohio, died Sept. 23 at home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES BURKE, 54, of Virginia Beach, Va., died Sept. 13. He was a driver for Swift Transportation. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, KY.; burial in Bartram Fort Gay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home.
PATTI ANN DAIL, 68, of Ashland, wife of William Dail, died Sept. 23 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired counselor for Pathways. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ERNEST DAWSON of Harts, W.Va., husband of Lora Blair Dawson, died Sept. 26 at home. At his request, there will be no services. Donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the American Heart Association. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
LEALA REBELL DAVIS, 76, of Ironton, died Sept. 26, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ZELDA DEAN, 70, of Barboursville, mother of James W. Dean of Brookpark, Ohio, died Sept. 26. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
EARL CARL ESTEP, 75, of Ironton died Sept. 25, in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD BRICE GOLLIHUE of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Connie Brewer Gollihue, died Sept. 27 at home. He was a retired Williamson Police Officer. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Canada Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Evans Family Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID SHELTON HAGER, 59, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Sept. 4 at home. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. www.AffordableCremationsofWV.com. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
EMMA JANE HARPER, 84, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Kelly Dawson Harper Jr., died Sept. 25. She retired from Kentucky Farmers Bank as vice president of the loan department. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations in lieu of flowers are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES DARLENE MCBRIDE HAYES, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Harold Hayes, died Sept. 27. She was a retired business instructor at Victor Valley College in Victorville, California. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. Visitation after 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Social distancing and wearing face masks will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JUNE JOHNSON JUDE, 69, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Charley H. Jude, died Sept. 24 in Pikeville Medical Center Hospice. She was an LPN. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Sept. 29, Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Coeburn Point Cemetery, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church. Arrangements are by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Social distancing and face masks will be observed. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church, to House of Hope Food Pantry or to Metro World Child in Brooklyn, N.Y.
PHILLIP ODELL LUCAS, 81, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Janice Lucas, died Sept. 26. He was a retired railroad train engineer. At his request, there will be a private burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES H. LYCANS, 67 of Fort Gay, died Sept. 26, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
HANNAH MATNEY, infant daughter of Greg and Tammy Matney of Robinette, W.Va., died Sept. 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT DALE McALISTER, 74, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Rebecca Strange McAlister, died Sept. 25 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from sales. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association.
DAVID LEONARD MCCLOUD, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 27, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA KAY MCCOY, 59, of Huntington, wife of Clarence Buddy McCoy III, died Sept. 26 at home. She worked formerly as an administrator for Huntington Housing Authority. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and arrangements are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GRANVILLE DOUGLAS "PETE" MITCHELL, 66, of Henderson, W.Va., died Sept. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Lone Oak-Rogers Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
ROGER LEE PEMBERTON II, 37, of Huntington died Sept. 21 at home. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County, Ky. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES EARL PRESTON, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Janet Myrtle Peters and Joan Marie Montgomery Burns, died Sept. 24. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will be in the Houston (Texas) National Cemetery. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
JACK G. RICKMAN, 88 of Huntington, widower of Ethel Chaffin Rickman and Charlie Wallace Rickman, died Sept. 28 at home. He was a retired cabinet maker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL R. SHELL, 46, of Richfield, N.C., father of Trenton Shell of Peach Creek, W.Va., and Kelsey Shell of Richfield, N.C., died Sept. 25 at home. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS JEAN STOLLINGS, 85, of Charleston, W.Va., died Sept. 20 in CAMC General Hospital. A service to honor the life of Phyllis was at 1 p.m. Sept. 24, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. Interment in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
VERNA CAMPBELL THOMAS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 26, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANKLIN DELANO WELLMAN, 86, of Louisa, Ky., widower or Arzie Calhoun Wellman, died Sept. 26 at home. He retired from Three Rivers Medical Center as a security guard. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial following in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.