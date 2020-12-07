The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELAINE ALBAN, 66, of Ironton, sister of Annette Masie of Ironton and Jennifer Scott of Loveland, Ohio, died Dec. 4 at home. She was a home health aide for Quality Care. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN WILLIAM BAKER, 81 of Washington Court House, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 4. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEVEN RICHARD BARKER SR., 55, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is handling arrangements, which are incomplete.
JACK RONALD CAPEHART, 92, of Barboursville, husband of Linda G. Toppins Capehart, died Dec. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a sales representative for Huntington Laboratory. Chapman’ s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete
LEONARD LEE CARTER, 83, of Ona died Dec. 5. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
HELENA BURGE GOENS, 74, of Alabama died Dec. 7. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN CALVIN GOOCH, 75, of Lesage, husband of Mary Gooch, died Dec. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Keeping with John’s wishes, no service or visitation are planned and ashes will be scattered at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
CAROLYN ELAINE BROWN HARRISON, 75, of Barboursville, formerly of Charles Town, W.Va., died Dec. 5 in The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. Donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter, Ona. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LETHA JANE HOOVER HAYNIE, 67, of Kenova, wife of Terry L. Haynie, died Dec. 5 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Haynie Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Social distancing and mask are required. www.rollinsfh.com.
WILLIE E. MASSIE, 75, of Lawrence County, Ohio, died Dec. 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JUANITA FRANCES MAY, 91, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Vermil May, died Dec. 1. She was the retired East Lynn postmaster. There was a private family service with burial in Franklin Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BONNIE LUE MORRISON, 80, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Glenn Edward Morrison, died Dec. 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maddox Swann Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ARCHIE PERRY, 85, of Fort Gay, widower of Sally Ann Wellman Perry, died Dec. 5 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPH LEE SHEPHERD, 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, father of Aaron Shepherd and L.J. Shepherd, died Dec. 5 at home. He worked for Grace Excavating. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Willis Funeral Home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA DAWN SPAULDING SMITH, 54, of Huntington, wife of Ronald Keith Smith, died Dec. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington and livestreamed at www.hensonandkitchen.com, the funeral home Facebook and YouTube pages. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
IDAR THELMA SMITH, 87, of Griffithsville, W.Va., widow of Junior Mansfield Smith, died Dec. 2. Funeral service was noon Dec. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial was in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation was 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
TINA RENEE SMITH, 58, of Huntington died Dec. 4. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LORETTA S. STEELE, 84, of Lavalette died Dec. 6 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She worked for First National Bank of Ceredo as a Teller Supervisor. Services will be private Dec. 9 at Cyrus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Young Singers Foundation, P.O. Box 470168, Tulsa, OK. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting her family. www.rollinsfh.com.
NELL TAYLOR, 78, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Fort Gay, wife of Sherman Taylor, died Dec. 2. She worked as a realtor for Michael Saunders & Company in Venice, Fla. Donations honoring her life may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida. www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
TABBATHA PAIGE THOMPSON, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SYLVIA KATHLEEN THORNTON, 94, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of Putnam County, W.Va., mother of Carolyn Chaney of Wheelersburg, died Dec. 5. She was a former nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Arrangements are under the direction of D.W. Swick Funeral Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. www.dwswickfuneralhome.com.
RANDY LEE WARD, 34, of Wayne died Dec. 4. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ROBERT ALLEN WATTERSON, 77, of Henderson, W.Va., died Dec. 4 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no public services. Private burial will be in Watterson Family Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
JANET C. WILSON of Culloden, widow of Lowell Freeman Wilson, died Nov. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. According to her wish, her remains were donated to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, and she did not want a funeral or service of any type.
SUSAN MARIE WOOD, 71, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Jim Wood, died Dec. 4 in Harbor Healthcare Ironton. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.