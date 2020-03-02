The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HEIDI MARIE ASHWORTH, 76, of Ashton, W.Va., widow of Jerry Lee Ashworth, died March 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from the St. Mary’s Hospital laundry department. Private inurnment will occur in Mount Zion Cemetery at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL GREGORY BIAS, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
THOMAS JEFFERSON BRYAN of Ashland, widower of Iris Kelley Bryan, died March 1 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steen as an electrical engineer. Funeral service will be noon, March 3, Buchanan Chapel; burial in Buchanan Chapel Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
KEVIN PATRICK COLEMAN, 57 of Albany, Ga., formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 27. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.slackandwallace.com.
ERNESTINE COPLEY, 83, of Crum, W.Va., widow of Lawrence C. Copley Jr., died Feb. 27 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 11 a.m. March 2, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Copley’s Green Pastures, Crum. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the funeral home.
ALYSON DAVIS, 35, of Naugatuck, W.Va., daughter of Linda and Boonie Fletcher of Paintsville and Phillip Butcher of Martin County, Kentucky, died Feb. 27. At her family’s request, there will be no public funeral or visitation. Phelps and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
REV. DONALD R. DELAWDER, 88, of Ironton, widower of Gloria Frances Delawder, died Feb. 29. He was a minister and had worked at Semet Solvay / Ironton Coke Plant, and at Heckett Slag Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will follow in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PAMELA ANN CARVER FARLEY, 57, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of James Farley, died March 1 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon March 5, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Carver Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
HAZEL IRENE DESKINS GRAVES, 85, of Huntington, widow of Willie Deskins and Charles Graves, died Feb. 29 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 4, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
JAN KEVIN MAHANEY, 65, of Ironton, father of Joseph Clinton Mahaney of Florida and Zachary Mahaney of Flatwoods, Ky., died Feb. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a Yard Clerk for CSX in Jacksonville, Fla. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VERCIE JOHNSON MANSFIELD, 89, of Ironton, mother of Brenda Jordan of Ironton, died Feb. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired glass selector at Federal Glass Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., March 3, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEFFREY ALAN MAYS, 51, of Glenwood, husband of Terry Clary McCallister, died Feb. 29. Funeral service will be noon March 3, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial will be in Mays Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist the family with services.
BRIAN SCOTT MEADOWS, 42, of Huntington, companion of Beth Browning of Harts, W.Va., died Feb. 25 at home. A celebration of life service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. March 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Recovery Point, 2425 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703, in Brian’s memory. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANKLIN DELANO NOE, 87, of Sidney, Ky., husband of Linda Noe, died Feb. 28 at his residence. He was retired from Copeland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home; burial at Damron Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Cromes Edwards Funeral Home and two hours prior to the service.
LINDSEY THOMAS REED, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died March 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN CURTIS SEHI, 54, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Robin Sehi, died Feb. 29. He was an EMT and firefighter in Lincoln County, W.Va. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
PATRICIA BERTHA TOULOUSE, 84, of Augusta, Maine, died Feb. 28 at her daughter's residence. She was a retired extradition clerk. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.regerfh.com.
THERESA SUE WILSON, 75, of Huntington, sister of Carolyn Fulford of Huntington, died Feb. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 4, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may gather at the funeral home one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.